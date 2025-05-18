Sports
Jasmine Paolini beats Coco Gauff to win Italian
Rome – Jasmine Paolini got the party in the Foro Italico. And now the stage is set for Jannik Sinner to close it.
Paolini benefited from the support of the public and defeated Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-2 to become the first home player to win the Italian open in 40 years on Saturday.
With the top-ranking sinner to play Carlos Alcaraz in the last Sunday of the men, Italy was able to earn his first sweep from the Rome singles titles.
The last Italian woman to win was Raffaella Reggi in Taranto in 1985. The last local man to increase the trophy was Adriano Panatta in 1976.
When Paolini hit a big serve at her second championship point and Gauff could not get it back, she celebrated with a big smile and raised her arms while she turned around in joy.
“It doesn't really seem to me,” said Paolini. “I came here as a child to see this tournament, but winning and holding this trophy was not even in my dreams.”
Before the trophy ceremony, the crowd sang “Ole, Ole, Ole, Jas-Mine, Jas-Mine,” and Paolini reacted by forming her hands in a heart shape.
“The crowd has been incredible,” said Paolini.
Paolini and partner Sara Errani are also in the ladies' doubles final and play Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens for that trophy Sunday.
“It has been two incredible weeks and it is not finished yet,” said Paolini.
With the tennis tree of the country in full power, Italian President Sergio Mattarella attended the ladies' final on Campo Centrale.
Countless fans kept up Italian flags and constantly shouted “Vai jasmine“(” Go Jasmine “).
The fifth ranked Paolini was second place at the French Open and Wimbledon and led Italy to the Billie Jean King Cup title last year. She and Errani also won gold in Doubles at the Paris Olympic Games.
Paolini goes up to number 4 in the ranking on Monday and improves her position in the draw for the French Open from next weekend.
At 29 years, Paolini reaches much more than before in her career.
“I played her in Adelaide a long time ago,” said Gauff, referring to a match that the American won in 2021. “I remember playing a bit more a passive game style. Now she is more aggressive.”
Despite her height of 5-foot-4, Paolini is indeed able to produce powerful foundations, and she often passes.
“Today was my best match of the week,” she said, “and I needed that to beat Gauff.”
Despite her success last year, Paolini recently made a coaching change and replaced Renzo Furlan by Marc Lopez. Errani is almost always with her and acts as an unofficial coach.
“She is able to play top-two, no. 1-in-the-world tennis,” said Gauff.
Gauff, the 2023 US Open Champion that was number 3, made no less than 55 casual mistakes for Paolinis 20 and made seven double errors for Paolinis none.
“Maybe I could have served better and place more balls in court,” said Gauff. “I could and can certainly do it. But she played today to win and she deserved to win. … With the double mistakes it is something I know I have to improve.”
It is the second time in two Clay-Court tournaments that Gauff is completed second. She lost the Madrid Open Final two weeks ago to Aryna Sabalenka.
Gauff came from the longest match of her career, a 3-hour victory over Zheng Qinwen in the semi-final that ended early on Friday morning.
Paolini also defeated Gauff during a clay court event in Stuttgart, Germany, in April.
Monica Seles In 1990 was the last woman to sing the singles of Rome in the same year and doubles titles.
