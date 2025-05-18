I. Richard Johnson death advertisement 17 May 2025





Rick Johnson was born on June 1, 1946 in Salt Lake City, Utah, from Erma Martha Hoyt Johnson and Stanley Harold Johnson. He graduated from Skyline High School and then earned a Bachelor of Arts and MBA in Accounting and a Master of Science in Real Estate at the University of Utah. He later completed a Ph.D. In real estate from the University of Wisconsin – Madison. Rick started his educational career at Weber State University and Texas A & M University before setting up in Logan, Utah, where he spent 30 years as a professor of the Accounting Department at Utah State University. In addition to teaching, he also had a successful career such as Big Five Auditor, Controller, Financial Analyst and Consultant, and testified in numerous legal proceedings as a witness expert. Rick had a deep and lasting testimony from his Savior, Jesus Christ. As a young man he served a full -time mission in Sweden. In later years he found great joy in studying the gospel and following institutions with brother Fowles. He served his entire life in countless ecclesiasticals and found fulfillment in the people he met and served. Above all, Rick cherished his family. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He had a passion for gardening, golf and motorcycle rides through Logan Canyon with his beloved wife, Katy. Rick was endlessly curious and enjoyed lifelong learning – whether that meant taking the guitar, learning the piano or diving in new hobbies. He also liked playing table tennis, fly fishing, spending winters in St. George and making memories with his grandchildren. Rick is preceded in death by his parents, Stan and Erma Johnson, and his sister, Jan (Randy) Black. He is survived by his wife, Katy Oler Johnson; his children, Matt (Amy) Johnson, Mark (Storie) Johnson and Lisa (Corey) Dawson; And his beloved grandchildren, Lucy, Chase, Ben, Gracie, Jet and Aspen. He is also survived by his sister, Judy Paloukos; sister -in -law, Susan (Brent) Giauque; And many loving nieces and cousins. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the Gossner Cancer Center, the Logan Regional Hospital Infusion Center, Lauren Davis and the Hospice team of Rohn Larsen, for their exceptional care and compassion. Special thanks also to the many friends and family who have offered their love and support. The family will hold a viewing on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, All-Hall Mortuary, 34th Center St. Logan, Ut. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 22, 2025, 11:00 am, Riverside Ward, 325 N Lauralin Dr., Logan, Ut. A brief display is also held prior to the service from 9.30 am – 10.30 am. A service on the grave will be held immediately after the funeral on the Logan City Cemetery, 1200 E 1000 N, Logan, UT. Instead of flowers, the family invites you to consider a donation to the church of Jesus Christ of the Saints Humanitarian Aid Fund-or to honor Rick's memory with a round wave.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.allenmortuaries.net/obituaries/i-richard-johnson The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos