



Junction City Manhattan High Boys' Tennis closed the 6A State Championships on Saturday with a strong show, ending in a draw for fifth place his first top-five finish since 2021.

The tournament was characterized by challenging weather, with gusts of wind that influence the game during the weekend. Despite these circumstances, Manhattans -athletes showed calmness and adaptability, especially in Singles competition.

First -year student Jay Hoke and Senior Advith Natarajan led the efforts of Manhattans in Singles and showed both skills and resilience in the challenging circumstances. Hoke, in his debut, went to day 2 and finished seventh generally with a 5-2 record. He drove past Kevin Navarrete (Dodge City) 6-0, 6-0, Omrand Blake Breenthin (Blue Valley) 5-7, 6-3, 10-8; And fell on the second seed from Blue Valley Northwest 0-6, 6-2, 3-6. On day 2, Hoke took seventh place by beating Dalton Parde (Mill Valley) 8-6. I started the season with some trust problems, but this tournament really helped me to find my foot, said Hoke. Almost the second seed was a huge boost. The wind made things unpredictable, but I just tried to concentrate on playing smart and positive. Head coach Tony Ingram also emphasized Hokes -Feerkracht and remembered the challenges he conquered during the tournament. Jay fought through a number of difficult moments, including broken rackets and a blister on his toe, but he never gave up, “said Ingram.” That kind of toughness is rare and shows his potential. Natarajan, 22nd, also went to day 2 and finished 11th with a 3-2 record. He dropped his opener to Aidan Lashley (Shawnee Mission East) 4-6, 1-6, and then recovered with victories over Tyler Bradt (Derby) 8-6 and Breenthin8-4 by Blue Valley. On day 2 he was again opposite Lashley, fell 0-8, but closed his career with a gritty 8-6 victory over Beau Adamson (Wichita East). Winning my last game was a great way to end my high school career, “said Natarajan. Natarajan thought about his journey, Natarajan added that I tried to take a step forward every year. I barely missed the state as a second -year student, made it last year but did not continue to day 2, and this year I finally passed that obstacle. I think growth is the perfect way to describe my four years. Natarajan has also credited the team atmosphere and coaching staff for its development. Coach Ingram and Coach (Taylor) satterthwaite have been great mentors, “he said.” Their support during competitions helped me to stay calm and focused. The team chemistry was special this year that everyone supported each other, and that made a big difference. In Doubles lost Jack Spiegel and Samuel Byerly to Stewart/Terhune (Olathe North) 3-6, 6-6 (8-6), 3-10, then Palmer/James (Garden City) 8-2 to earn an extra point for MHS, before he fell on Hyer/Janeway (Oast) 4-8. Zach Morgan and Holden Arthaud-Day lost from Grill/Nicol (corn) 2-6, 6-6 (5-7) and to Raymond/Sink (Topeka) 5-8. Advith, Jack Spiegel and Holden Arthaud-Day set the tone for our team, “said Ingram about the leadership of the seniors.” Their leadership was of vital importance, especially in a sport that can sometimes feel individually. “Our team culture was something special this year,” Ingram continued. “They supported each other on and next to the field, and that cohesion helped us compete at a high level. Blue Valley Wests Anish Poojari won the Singles title, while Anjankar and Landeras (Blue Valley West) won the Doubleskroon. Blue Valley West was the first to finish with 55 points, followed by Shawnee Mission East (39), Blue Valley Northwest (23), Maize (16) and Manhattan binding for the fifth with Olathe South on 13 points.

