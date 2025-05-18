Sports
Michigan Wolverines Quarterback Bryce Underwood responds to LSU -football rumors
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue to navigate through a critical outdoor season in Baton Rouge with the program that reconstructs the schedule for the 2025 season.
After signing the number 1 transfer portal class in America, LSU will have 18 newcomers through the free agent market that will fit for the program this fall.
Despite dominating the low season, LSU remains in the headlines for countless other reasons.
The rumor mill Worldly this week with posts on social media that implied that former five -star LSU Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 Quarterback in the 2025 recruitment cycle, could be on the market again.
Underwood reversed his dedication from the LSU Tigers to the Michigan Wolverines in November and has since signed and registered at the university.
The top caller of the top had previously been dedicated to the LSU tigers for more than 300 days, but a late increase in the zero front pushed Michigan to land the top signal cameler in the 11th hour.
A player with 'generation talent', he is ready for a program just 30 minutes away from his Belleville hometown after a sign at Michigan in December.
He goes down when the top Quarterback said in the last 30 years in the state of Michigan, if not, on3s Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power said. He is a top athlete. We saw him add a hasty element to his game, where he is a legitimate weapon with the ball in his hands. I labeled it as a franchise quarterback prospect of high school. “
But with rumors that social media conquered that Underwood could explore other options, the “Franchise Quarterback” itself went to social media to silence the noise. He is a Wolverine.
But what made Underwood Flip to the Michigan Wolverines last November? Was it the reported $ 12 million zero package? Could it be the university at 30 minutes away from his hometown?
The coveted signal-caller explained the process, which led to his decision and his feelings towards LSU in ainterviewOn “Kickin it with Dee”:
What led to the decision? What made Michigan attractive?
“Know who I am as a person,educationIs a big thing for me. Michigan probably has one of the best courses in the university period outside of Ivy League schools. That is one of the things that stood out. “
Michigan's late push:
“It had nothing against LSU or something like that. It was mainly my family and the best situation for me. So that was the majority.”
Michigan's Pitch:
“I felt that it was the right decision for me, successful, outside of football and in football. I have the feeling that I am fine. Also with the support system [in Michigan] Even when I'm in my home. “
Thoughts for LSU NOW:
“It's nothing but love at LSU. They gave a lot of support. The atmosphere is insane. It was a crazy experience that I like to be around.”
It is clear that Football College is in a different place. The money that is thrown to athletes is considerable and has played a crucial role in where players take their talents.
For Underwood, the Wolverines brought together an impressive offer in the play that “lived -changing money” provided the five -star.
Underwood is already a household name in Michigan with the 6-foot-4, 215 pounder who ends his high school career with a 50-4 record while he brings a few State Titles for Belleville home in his freshmen and second-year campaigns.
After the decision to stay at home was public, 104.5 Matt Moscona of ESPN Radio revealed that the deal for Underwood reached the $ 12 million.
It is life -changing money for Underwood. In recent months there had been various reports about the amount that it would be with figures that would float around $ 10.5 million, according to ON3 Sports, but it seems that the number went up as the early signing period came closer.
Now Underwood has registered early in Ann Arbor with the chance to immediately have an impact on the Michigan Wolverines while he starts his university career.
|
