Sports
What is the path of Nebraska Football to win more than 7 games in 2025?
During this week's coffee show on Saturday morning, Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell watched the victory a total of 7 for the 2025 Nebraska football season. Could it have been a different song? And if they go on, what is the path that ensures that it happens?
Below is a slightly processed transcript of their conversation.
Josh: Should we talk about a number of wins?
Grille: Let's go!
Josh: Jack, I listened yesterday on my way to the office to the Audible Podcast with Stewart Mandel and Bruce Feldman, and the Nebraska Win total of 7 came up. And Bruce Feldman [was] All bullish on the over. He said, “I think they are going with 8-4. I saw them go 9-3.” And I thought of you and I thought of the many commentators that we have either (a) very enthusiastic for the season or (b) say, you are an idiot. You do this again. You always do this. You do this every year.
Grille: That's what I told Bruce Feldman. You do it again, Bruce, you do it again. Classic Bruce, when will he learn?
Josh: Mandel actually said to him. You always do this with Nebraska!
Grille: First the number, 7.5; That was the most predictable song I think I've ever seen in one of these. 6.5 would not have been logical and 8.5 would not have made sense in my opinion.
Josh: 8 would have been way too high. 6 would have been too low.
Grille: 7, in my opinion, is right on the number.
Josh: Certainly. So what is your early lean?
Grille: Whether I am above or under it, you have to play the planning game, right?
Josh: Naturally. Yes.
Grille: Man, it's exactly between seven and eight. It is one or the other. That is how the season ends, seven or eight. It is one or the other, so I actually try to choose only one game. There is one swing game that I try to identify; What it is and what will happen in it.
Josh: That is a good question: what are the games that swing for the over or the under? The first obvious is the literal first game of the year, right? I thought Sam McKewon recently wrote well about where he said, when they win that game, is expected. If they lose that game, it can change a lot. I paraphrasse what Sam said, but it's actually [that] This is the personification of you who cannot lose this, but if you win it, you will not get a tons of credit for it.
Grille: Yes. I agree 100%. I count that as a victory. If that is a loss, all bets are eliminated in my opinion.
Josh: Jack, that would be a disaster. If they lose it more open, we have bad times. It will be season.
Grille: Bad times are coming if they can't win that game. So I count that as a victory. I count 3-0
Josh: You say 3-0 when Michigan comes to the city.
Grille: Yes. I know in the meantime, nothing is certain, but I would say that the next is most certain if you are stacking them, would probably be Michigan State and Northwestern at home, right? In terms of most likely victories? Where will it be a swing game? That's what I say.
Josh: That's a good question. Because I would say that it is probably the huskies when they enter the city in week three, I would go with Akron and then you would probably say northwest. And so that would be the three most likely victories. And then you are probably talking about Cincinnati, four and then I think Michigan State, five.
Again, it was just about probability. Those are the five most likely victories.
Grille: That's a bit the basis, right? And so does that leave the next level of games that are in Maryland, in Minnesota, do we also have to have Maryland in that group?
Josh: I think it's great to leave that outside, because we are now starting to talk about road races/better teams.
Grille: So the next group is in Maryland, in Minnesota, at UCLA.
Josh: I would go to Maryland and UCLA, perhaps as their own small category, because Jack, do you know that Minnesota has defeated Nebraska almost once since 2017? Nebraska has only one win. That was Frost's first year. Otherwise they lose and often lose on heartbreaking Lies Kicky Mode, because you will see this summer coming soon, the Lies Koniek at the I-80 club. So I would have Minnesota away from those two.
Grille: So you would have Maryland and UCLA in that next group of probability to win. That would be seven. And again, leave me alone for the purposes of this exercise; I don't believe one [Big Ten] Game is a guaranteed victory. I really believe that Houston Christian is a guaranteed victory. And Akron actually believes that it is, but outside of those two faith there are not one; Each game can be loss beyond the two.
What I am trying to find [are] Games that you think you have a percentage that is high enough for calculating victories to say that they are safe enough in the category before you enter the Swing Games category. I don't know that I would place in both Maryland and UCLA. I feel that I would do this where I was, well, I will give us one of those two, right? If I put together this number.
So if you had Akron, Houston Christian, Northwestern and Michigan State, four, four [wins]And then I give you one from the Maryland [or] UCLA game, sure enough, so you take yourself to five. I also counted Cincinnati. So that's six. So that brings you to six. And now we are here, Josh. We are here in the abyss of the six, seven, eight group. Do you get more? Are you getting more out of Michigan, Southern Cal at home, at home in Minnesota, in Penn State and Iowa?
View the clip below!
Do you want access to the entire episode? Become one Patron of the i-80 club Today for just $ 5 a month, and get access to bonus episodes, the i-80 Discord server and much more!
And don't miss the I-80 Club Summer Tour, which starts within two weeks!
Stay informed of all things Huskers by BookmarkingNebraska Cornhuskers on Sisubscribe toHuskermax on YouTubeand visitHuskermax.comdaily.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college/nebraska/football/what-is-nebraska-football-path-to-winning-more-than-7-games-in-2025-cornhuskers-big-ten
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 'Virat Kohli earns Bharat Ratna': Star Cricketer's Explosive Statement Sparks Debate | Cricket -Nieuws
- Cooperation of the Kilowatt, Mossad and West network in the murder of Palestinian activists
- Copycat Pakistan cannot stop taking a look at the India strategic cheat sheet
- Bluffton Tennis 4th at sectionals
- Summary The sixth sessions maintain a clean paper, and extend to six defeat to six with 0-0 withdrawal
- Trump tells Walmart to eat the prices while the retailer warns against possible price increases
- Turkey makes a new gas discovery of $ 30 billion in the Black Sea
- Revealed: how much the US-UK trade agreement will save the British economy of Trump prices
- What is the path of Nebraska Football to win more than 7 games in 2025?
- Donald Trump says he is not frustrated by Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel
- Projo PEDE PSI led by Jokowi became great strength during the 2029 presidential election
- Blitz Boys Tennis Player of the Year finalists – Blitz