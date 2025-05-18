



Hilty and Coonfare/Kohli to play in PC districts By Cort Reynolds Lima Three Bluffton High School Boys tennis players participated in the semi -final and comfort rounds on day two of the UnoH Div. II Sectionals Saturday 17 May in Lima. Pirate Branson Hilty in third place won two games in the Singles Tournament on Thursday to continue on Saturday to the semi -final. He qualified for districts with those two wins. On Thursday, senior Hilty had a first round before he defeated Ollie Chishholm from St. Marys in the round of 16 with a 6-3, 6-2 count. In the quarterfinals, Hilty rolled over from Werts Keaton Foster 6-1, 6-3 to reach the semi-final on Saturday morning. Hilty then lost Ackroyd 6-3, 6-4 in the Singles Semifinals on Saturday. Sectional champion Eben Jackson by Elida defeated Ada Senior Southpaw Nathan Williams 6-2, 6-2 in the other semi-final. Williams then finished Hilty in the singles in third place 6-4, 6-3. Jackson defeated Ackroyd 6-3, 6-4 in the sectional title competition. The fourth praised Piratendubbels Tandem by Grady Coonfare and Isaiah Kohli also won two games on Friday to reach the Semis and to qualify for the district tournament in Port Clinton. The duo rode 6-0, 6-0 in their round of 16 Mismatch. In the quarterfinals they won 6-2, 6-0 to reach half the Saturday. On Saturday, the Pirate Tandem lost twice to finish fourth in the sectional Doubles tournament. In the semi-final, the duo fell to the top-ranking final champion Elida team of Ben Osmon and Jaden Neuman with 6-0, 6-0. In a tight three-set fight for third place, the Piratentandem fell to the Elida duo of Altenbach and Staley in a third set of Tiebreaker. The Elida Tandem won 4-6, 6-2, 7-6. Due to the results of Saturday, Hilty and the Doubles team of Coonfare/Kohli will be confronted with a champion of one seeds in their first round of 16 games at the PC District 21 May. Every player or double team that automatically advanced the Sectional Final Four Sectional to the district tournament on Wednesday 21 and Saturday 24 May.

