Sports
Ex-Espn boss makes predictions of the university football that the sport can kill
If John Skipper is right, University Football is in trouble.
If you’re like me, you love college football. And I know that’s true, because you’re reading this right now.
OutKick readers love college football. After all, it’s how this site started way back in the day.
But, if you’re also like me, you’re just beyond annoyed with the TV nonsense. That goes for pretty much all sports in general at this point. I don’t know what game’s on which channel, or what service I need to watch it, or how much I need to save that week to buy it.
I’m a NASCAR guy, and the series shifts from Fox to Amazon Prime next week. I ain’t looking forward to it.
Anyway, former ESPN boss John Skipper made a prediction this week that should have everyone A) pissed and B) terrified.
Could college football games, one day, become a PPV event?
This Will End College Football, At Least For Me
My God.
“They’ve already done it on ESPN+,” Skipper said on the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast. “If you want to watch the really high-profile UFC match or a high-profile boxing match, you gotta pay extra. I will bet you this app has the capability to say, ‘You know, we would love to give you that Alabama-Georgia game free, but we decided this year we’re going to charge an extra $4.99 for that game.’
“It’s going to be good business. People think pay-per-view has to be a big boxing match, a big UFC match. We’ve talked on this show before that the Super Bowl will be a pay-per-view event.”
Nope. No sir. No, thank you. Not now. Not in the future. Not ever. That’s a terrible idea. Truly, truly awful. Don’t even think about it. ESPN. That goes for everyone out there.
Fox, CBS, NBC … don’t you dare.
America has pretty much reached our tolerance threshold with the whole streaming era. It was cool at first – “Look at me, I’m a cord-cutter!” – but it’s overstayed it’s welcome at this point.
We are already paying a shit-ton of money to watch TV at this point. YouTube TV prices are ridiculous. Same with Fubo, Hulu Live, and whatever dumb service you use. Now, you’re gonna make us pay even more to watch a Week 3 college football game?
Come on. That’s insulting to college football fans. Hell, it’s insulting to humans in general.
We don’t ask for much in this life. We really don’t. At the end of the day, we really just want to enjoy our college football Saturdays and NFL Sundays in peace. That’s it. You let us do that for five months out of the year, and I promise we’ll behave.
This whole era of streaming has really become ridiculous. Again, it was a good idea at first, but most of us have had. Trying to find a football game at this point is like trying to crack the Da Vinci Code.
We already pay out the ass just to watch our teams get hammered for 16 straight Saturdays in the fall. Do you know how much dedication that takes?
And now ESPN – ESPN! – is going to have the audacity to make us pay more on top of that? Piss off, John. Piss off, ESPN.
Won’t do it.
Terrible idea.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.outkick.com/sports/former-espn-boss-dire-prediction-about-college-football-streaming-should-terrify-everyone
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Continuation of defamation PMS against Imran adjourned until 24
- “ A person putting India in play for his first policy
- Europe's new iron hates by Trump and will decide the fate of the United Kingdom
- ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Final Doha 2025 – Tournaments
- Producer's pit reality show US citizenship
- Mexican Mexican boat collides with the Brooklyn Bridge
- Walmart responds to Trump's “
- Not accepting the Jokowi diploma called Fake, the college friend of Gibran's father disclosed surprising facts
- Tata IPL Today Match Live Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Full Scorecard
- When the curtain falls on civilians
- Turkeys Power Play? Erdogan captures the spotlights with Macrons Finger Firstpost
- National emergency declarations: what they do and why Trump continues to do them