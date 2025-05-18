The NFL wants its players to participate in flag football on Los Angeles 2028





THe NFL announced that it will decide next week whether some of his stars can participate Flags Football competitions when it makes his debut like an Olympic sport at Los Angeles 2028After presenting the draft initiative on Friday, which will be voted for the owners of the competition In a statement, the owners said that they are interested in allowing the participation of professional players, but that this can only be made as the 32 Owners votes in favor and also approves the rules of participation for the called players She has talent! Travis Hunter -Feetwerk looks slow compared to these flags of football football football What would flag football look like on Los Angeles 2028? Who could be the surprise team in the NFL this year? The NFL explained that it wants the participation of stars from the competition to promote the growth of Flags Football worldwide, because it is one of the The most experienced contactless sports in the United States. That is why they want to take advantage of the Olympic Games Showcase to promote its practice worldwide, after it has started to spread among young people in other countries, as a less aggressive way of playing football. As part of the vote of the owners, the NFL's Board of Directors will negotiate the approved guidelines with the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), While the Olympic authorities who will take guidelines to implement the rules for the Olympic competition, with the participation of professional players. The guidelines include: NFL players to try a flag football team to participate in the 2028 Olympic Games

Limit participation to one player per NFL team (the designated international player of every NFL club plays for their country)

Protection against injuries and salary cap credit for every NFL player who has been injured, while he is authorized to participate in 'flag football' activities

Agreement to implement certain minimal standards for medical staff and field surfaces for an NFL player to participate in Olympic 'Flag Football'

Schedule for flag football matches and related events in order not to be unreasonably conflicting with the obligations of an NFL player to the competition and club New Olympic sports In addition to flag football, the new Olympic sports that we will see Los Angeles 2028 Are Baseball/softball, cricket (T20), Lacrosse (Sixes) and Squash. Flag football matches will take place between July 14 and 30, 2028, dates that do not affect the work of the Preseason in the NFL season.“I have heard directly from many players who want to represent their country. It is a conversation that we will soon have to conclude with the trade union and the teams. I think we will have clarity in the next 60 days,” “ Explained competition commissioner Roger Goodell.

