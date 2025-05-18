College Football 2025 Win Totals Bruce Feldman for Houst for: Is Clemson a 11-1 team?

Last week Stewart Mandel and I spoke about the audible about our best bets under teams in their seasonal gains for 2025. During that conversation I decided to jump back to the Clemson/Dabo Swinney -bandwagon, which in recent years seemed to have been abandoned. The Tigers are one of my best bets to pass. They open for a charged LSU team, but the game is at Clemson, where Dabo is 102-11 (although they lost two games there last season). And Brian Kelly has also lost all three of his LSU seal openers.

Here are my top choices. Win -Totals for 2025 are from Betmgm.

Clemson 9.5: About

The Tigers have hit a number of recruits in recent years and I love the addition of defensive coordinator Tom Allen, who inherits a lot of talent and will make Clemson quite salt again. Last year the defense no. 64 was in Yards per permitted piece, no. 68 in the TouchDown percentage of the Red Zone and No. 85 against the run. I expect that all will tighten that. I told that this defense is really motivated to turn the page.

Peter Woods is a very disruptive 315-ponder inside and TJ Parker is a talented pass Rusher outside. Clemson has also added five-star recruit Amare Adams, a 6-3, 305-pounder that can be special according to staff. He surprised them in the spring. Purdue Transfer Will Heldt, at 6-6, 265, is another very good player. On the second level, the Tigers Sammy Brown, a fast Linebacker who was a huge recruitment for them and looked just as good as his hype last year. Wade Woodaz is another Stud Linebacker and at Defensive Back they have an upper corner in Avieon Terrell.

They must be explosive attacking. Gift Klubnik had a Breakout season in 2024, and now the recipients, in particular Antonio Williams, Bryant Wesco Jr. And TJ Moore, there are a lot out such as those who threw Tajh Boyd, Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence. They have four starting O-Linemen back, led by Blake Miller. They have to replace Phil Mafah at RB, but first -year Gideon Davidson played heads in the spring. He has a great view and is very versatile.

Clemson is another legitimate top-five team. Clemsons Two most difficult games are to be their first (against LSU) and their last, in South Carolina. It goes to Georgia Tech, UNC and Boston College, and organizes SMU, Duke and FSU. I think 11-1 is very realistic.

I feel just as good about the tigers as every team that comes in 2025. If I now, almost 250 days, predicted the National Title Game Matchup, Id Clemson versus Texas predict.

Byu 7.5: About

The cougars have an experienced quarterback in Jake Retzlaff, which they run enough to pick up Key First Downs. There is a good skills talent around him, such as the decline of LJ Martin and recipients who chase Roberts and Parker Kingston. Tight end Carsen Ryan, who switched from Utah, should be a great addition. They have one of the best Linebacker groups in the country led by Jack Kelly and Isaiah Glasker.

They have six games in which they have a clear advantage: Portland State, Stanford, ECU, Arizona, Cincinnati and UCF. They go to Boulder to face a Colorado team that they have beaten in the Alamo Bowl and a team that replaces the starting QB, most of his best recipients and his Heisman winner (Travis Hunter). They also have home games against West Virginia, TCU and Utah. Trips to Iowa State and Texas Tech will not be easy.

Nebraska 7.5: About

This can draw many eye rolls and snickers. The Huskers sputtered the piece again last season, but for the first time since 2016 they made a bowl game and won it. Nebraska went 2-5 in competitions with 8 points or less. The positive side is that it did with a real first -year QB in Dylan Raiola and with an improvised offensive setup late in the season. (Dana Holgorsen took over late.)

Holgorsen is one of the smartest attacking spirits in the University Football, and now he has a very low season to fire the playbook. I have heard that Raiola has been excellent. The Huskers do not have much speed, apart from Jacory Barney, who was a first -year student last year, but RB Emmett Johnsons a good back, and they added two good transfer WRs, especially Dane Key by Kentucky.

The Huskers did very well in the portal and added Ot Elia Pritchett (Alabama) and CB-PR Andrew Marshall (Idaho). LB Marques Watson-Trent (Georgia Southern) was the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Nebraska has to start quickly and open with Cincinnati, Akron and Houston Christian. It does not play a real road race until mid -October against Maryland. Starting with 5-1 seems very plausible. The second half of the schedule looks more difficult, but they get Northwestern, USC and Iowa in Lincoln.

UCF 6.5: below

Scott Frost worked some miracles in Orlando in his first Stint. He can find success there again, but given the schedule revision here, I was surprised that this number was as high as it was. UCF has to replace four of his five starting O-Linemen. QBS Tayven Jackson and Jacurri Brown are playmakers, but it seems to be a big demand to expect a lot of consistency behind a rebuilt O-line, especially given that UCF has no receiver on the selection that a pass took a pass last year.

Arizona 5.5: under

This team fell apart last year after a great 2023, when the Wildcats no. 11 ended. They went 4-8 and were blown out in six of them. The year 2 for Brent Brennan, who not only has two new coordinators, but also the best player from last year, Tetairoa McMillan, has to replace. Even worse, Tackle Machine Jacob Manu (217 Tackles, 16.5 TFLs) left to reunite with former coach Jedd Fisch in Washington. Arizona also did not have a safety shunner Maldonado, who was great in 2023, but struck a large part of 2024. He left for the state of Kansas.

Arizona opens with Hawaii and Weber State, but after that it is difficult to find three games in which it will prefer. It organizes Oklahoma State and Kansas and visits Cincinnati.

Florida 6.5: About

Floridas schedule gives me a break; It has eight teams that will be arranged at a certain moment in 2025, including the two most talented teams in the SEC Texas and Georgia. The Gators visit a Miami team that she also blown into the swamp last year. But if I was a Gaters fan, I am optimistic.

This seems like a very resilient group. No matter how rough it became last year, Billy Napier never lost that team. The players played hard for him. They lost in the extension in Tennessee and were competitive against Georgia, even though they had to play a third-speed QB. When the real first -year DJ Lagway returned to the Line -up, they defeated LSU, Ole Miss (ready to make the College Football Playoff at that time), drilled FSU on the road and then beat Tulane in their Bowl game.

A lot of talent is past Lagway. Defensive Lineman Tyreak Sapp is one of the best in the University Football; Rival coaches have enormous respect for him. Caleb Banks, their big defensive Tackle (seven bags) is another headache for rivals. They have also anchored a seasoned offensive line by Center Jake Slaughter.

Against a stacked schedule, expect some inconsistency, but this group is good enough to win eight or nine games.

LSU 8.5: About

The Tigers all went into the portal in this low season and made a number of major additions after losing much great talent in the past two years. They still have Garrett Nussmeier, one of the best QBs in the University Football, and I expect that he will leave Baton Rouge as an NFL Draft First-Rounder. The O-Line lost four trekking choices this season, including top five Pick Will Campbell.

The good news: Wr Nic Anderson, a transfer from OU, is super talented. Kentucky WR Transfer Barion Brown is perhaps the fastest CFB player in pads. Braelin Moore from Virginia Tech is an experienced interior lineman. LSU added proven game makers to the defense: USFS Bernard Gooden (10 TFLS) and Fsus Patrick Payton. The defense last year, which was a pity, improved in his first season under DC Blake Baker. Harold Perkins, who tore his ACL in week 4 last year, is expected to be back and ready for the autumn camp, like his LB Whit weeks, who was injured.

The opener at Clemson is discouraging, but the in-conference schedule according to SEC standards is not brutal. LSU does not play Georgia or Texas and gets South Carolina and Florida at home. This team should be at least a nine-win.

CAL 5.5: under

Justin Wilcox is a good coach, but he doesn't have many resources. Cal was a tough job before the PAC-12 fell apart. This outside the season De Beren lost a number of excellent players in the portal: QB Fernando Mendoza left for Indiana, and RBS Jaydn Ott and leading Rusher Jaivian Thomas went to OU and UCLA. Te Jack Endries went to Texas. Wr Nyziah Hunter left for Nebraska. Ohio State Transfer QB Devin Brown is very talented, but he didn't play much.

New Cal General Manager Ron Rivera, a former star line for the Bears, is very full.

De Beren open in Oregon State, a team that they hit in 2024, and they visit San Diego State, another team that she blew. But apart from a week 2 match against Texas Southern and a visit to arch -rival Stanford, which they hardly beat last year, it seems that they will be an underdog in every match.

(Photo of Dabo Swinney: Grant Halverson / Getty images)