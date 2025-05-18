Sheikh Joaan Gives World Table Tennis Championships Doha 2025





Tribune News Network Doha He Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani, president of the Qatar Olympic Committee, has officially inaugurated the World Table Tennis Championships DOH 2025, which started on Saturday in the Lusail and Qatar University Halls. The tournament, which runs until 25 May, will participate in 640 players from 127 countries on five continents. The opening ceremony was attended by Petra Sorling, president of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), in addition to countless dignitaries, including leaders of the Asian and international sports and Olympic communities. The event started with the national anthem of Qatari, played against a background of soft lighting and the flag. In his welcome speech, Sheikh Joaan emphasized, who is also chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the World Championships, the use of Qatars to organize major global sporting events as a means to promote cultural exchange and promote international sports. During the ceremony, Khalil bin Ahmed Al Mohannadi, president of the Qatar Table Tennis Federation and Tournament Director General, also welcomed the international delegations. We are proud to organize the world table tennis championships for the second time in the history of Qatars, which means we have the first Midden -Eastern nation that has been doing this since the 2004 edition, said Mohannadi, who also serves as president of the Arab and Asian federations and first vice president of the ITF. This milestone strengthens the reputation of Qatars as a regional hub for global sport, and as a uniting platform for fair competition and mutual respect. He added that extensive preparations had been made in delivering an event of a world -class, thanking state institutions and organizing committees for their dedication. We are expanding our sincere thanks to Heikh Joaan bin Hamad al Thani for his invaluable support, which played a crucial role to bring us to this moment, he said. We hope that this championship will leave unforgettable memories and strengthen the ties between people through sport. Welcome to Qatar now and always. Celebrate Global Sport with local heritage The lively ceremony combined sportiness, cultural heritage and digital artistry. Highlights include: a dynamic LED visual display in which the history of the championships and important moments and a speech by ITTF President Petra Sorling are told, who praised the event organization and the global scope. A performance of the traditional Qatari Ardha dance, with national pride and cultural depth before the adazzling laser and light show, combining music, smoke effects and synchronized visuals reflected the energy of the sport.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.qatar-tribune.com/article/176933/sports/sheikh-joaan-inaugurates-world-table-tennis-championships-doha-2025 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos