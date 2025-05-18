The transition phase of Kohli-Rohit has subtly reminded Gambhir of 'Kumble': big players are powerful. They oppose disruption





The Indian team has undergone a transition in test cricket. Four months after the sudden retirement of Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli traveled curtains in the middle of the tour through Australia and in just five days went on their test career, both of which made the social media announcement. While the Indian team is preparing for the crucial tour through England, head coach Gautam Gambhir received a subtle memory of the notorious episode of Anil Kumble. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, both recently retired at Test Cricket (PTI) Speaking at the Ottplay -app, the former Indian cricket player Atul Wassan was asked why there is always a transition phase when a new coach comes in, when he subtly dropped the Kumble episode from 2017 before he reminded how flexibly the transition from one era to another happened during Gary Kirsten and John Wright. “It happens because a new coach is usually appointed when the team loses something. Nobody wants to repair something that is not broken. So when that new phase arrives and you think you want to rebuild … But then there is a lack of patience. You have to keep in mind that there are big players who can think that their rules are being switched off. With Kohli and Rohit who withdraw from tests, many experts have even labeled this phase, as it were, the start of the 'Gambhir era' and Wassan thought that the dual world cup winner should have a 'free hand'. “Whatever coach comes with the dogma. You have to give it a free hand. If you are a very strong personality, you get a free hand. And if you don't deliver, you have to be out. It is not as if you are making all your choices, but ultimately you cannot guarantee any results. What had happened between Kumble and Kohli? The incident had happened in 2017, when Kumble suddenly resigned when the head coach of the Indian team after the loss in the Champions Trophy final against Pakistan, reportedly due to disagreements with the then captain Kohli. Despite an impressive term of office, their relationship had become tense, with Kumble even called it “untenable” and that he was informed by the BCCI that “the captain had reservations with my style and over my head coach.” A report in Espncricinfo said that Kohli had met the BCCI officials before they left for England for the Champions trophy, and he said that some players were not familiar with the “intimidating” style of Kumble's Man Management. The episode then exposed power dynamics in the Indian cricket, where the preferences of the captain even seemed to weigh the status and results of a legendary coach.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/kohlirohit-transition-phase-has-gambhir-subtly-reminded-of-kumble-big-players-are-powerful-they-resist-disruption-101747541214198.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos