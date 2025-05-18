



Former New England Patriot football coach Bill Belichick hopes to rectify the record to his working relationship with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. In an interview on the PivotPodcast to promote his new book,The art of winning: lessons from a life in football, on Friday, Belichick spoke more in detail about how Hudson helps him to young people from the field. While I stay focused on football, some other opportunities that occur, Jordon looks at those and can dig in a little deeper, he said. But really what she does helps me to spend my time on football, and that is what is important to me. The 73-year-old coach added that Hudson helps him plan what he described as personal opportunities, such as media interviews or speaking arrangements. He also said that Hudson gave him tips about things to exclude or include in his book, such as removing technical conditions from certain chapters and the devotions of page numbers to certain players and relatives. Belichick and Hudson went viral during an interview with CBS Sunday morning last month, in which Hudson himself blocked the now University of the football coach of North Carolina to answer a question about their relationship. When CBS interviewer Tony Dokoupil asked how the couple met, Hudson, sitting behind a desk in the background, jumped in and said: it didn't have it about this. Good? He bought said. No, she answered. The uncomfortable exchange seemed to generate more speculation about the information that the couple tried to keep private. Belichick has since issued a statement that said that the couple had nothing to hide about how they met. He also said in jest during the podcast interview that he started yoga because he tries to stay young. This week Belichick came in another short exchange with an interviewer at ESPN, where he was asked if his relationship with Hudson would influence his ability to lead the football program at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. That's really aside, hetold ESPNOn Tuesday. It is a personal relationship and she has nothing to do with UNC football. Belichick has the most super bowl victories of every head coach in American football, with six victories under his belt at the helm of the New England Patriots. He is considered one of the greatest coaches of all time.

