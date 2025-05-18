Harley scores at OT Power Play, Stars Beat Jets 2-1 to reach the 3rd upright upright

Dallas (AP) The Dallas stars avoided another game 7 and are on the way to the final of the Western Conference after an advantage in the extension.

Defenseman Thomas Harley scored from the top of the lock on a pass by Tyler Seguin for a Power-Play goal 1:33 in the extension, and the stars defeated the top placed Winnipeg Jets with 2-1 in Game 6 in Game 6 on Saturday evening.

It is clear that it is a huge advantage. Clean sheet of ice and a chance to win a series. The boys did exactly that, said Sam Steel, who had the other Dallas goal and pulled the game-changing penalty. Tom does what he does all year round, put it in the back of the net. It's a big one.

Mark Scheifele scored hours after the unexpected death of his father, but also had the stumbling sentence with 14.8 seconds in regulations that Dallas set up to start overtime with a man benefit.

Steel was in a break when Scheifele jumped forward, desperately tried to make a play when he stumbled the forward line on the blue line – a violation that could have led to a penalty shot. The stars called a time -out, but missed a shot and had another blocked for the end of the regulations.

Heartbreaking. … had the feeling that we had a team on our way. To put an end to the way it did and everything else around the day, it's just a lot of emotion, said Jets captain Adam Lowry. It is difficult to put into words what Mark has undergone today. Get a huge goal for us, plays a whole game and it ends as it does. Simply emotional, heavy.

The stars, which have already played Game 7S in three consecutive poses seas after beating Colorado in a full series of first round, go to Edmonton in the West Final for the second year in a row. They organize game 1 on Wednesday evening.

Connor McDavid and the Oilers, who won the West in six games last year and end their second round series with a 1-0 overtime victory over Vegas on Wednesday evening in Game 5.

Dallas -goalkeeper Jake Oettener made 22 Saves to complete his sixth Playoff series victory in the past three seasons. He made an incredible diving saving with 8 1/2 minutes in regulations, leaning to the right before he had to fall back over his body to the left pole to hit a shot of Mason Appleton.

Hellebuyck, the dual Vezina trophy that is the favorite to win that Top Goalie Award again this season, stopped 18 shots.

Dallas has won all three overtime matches this late season. It was only the second OT competition for the Jets, which scored twice in the last two minutes of regulations in game 7 of the first round and then defeated St. Louis.

Steel got his first goal from the Play -offs halfway through the second period. He shot a long rebound from the top of the right circle and sent the puck in the top right corner of the net above Hellebuyck glove.

Scheifele received his fifth goal from the play -offs when he shot the rebound of Kyle Connors and scored 5 1/2 minutes in the second period from just outside the fold. That score came before a whistle blew for a delayed penalty, a high stick through Otetting in the face of Gabriel Vilardi, who received the secondary assist for his pass to Connor.

That was all set up after Nikolja Ehlerers had a separate shot that was beaten by Oettener and picked up by Scheifele.

Hellebuyck passed a 46 -second flurry late in the first period when the stars had eight shots – three who were on goal, along with four misses and one that was blocked.

—

AP NHL Playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl