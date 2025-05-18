Sports
Harley scores at OT Power Play, Stars Beat Jets 2-1 to reach the 3rd upright upright
Dallas (AP) The Dallas stars avoided another game 7 and are on the way to the final of the Western Conference after an advantage in the extension.
Defenseman Thomas Harley scored from the top of the lock on a pass by Tyler Seguin for a Power-Play goal 1:33 in the extension, and the stars defeated the top placed Winnipeg Jets with 2-1 in Game 6 in Game 6 on Saturday evening.
It is clear that it is a huge advantage. Clean sheet of ice and a chance to win a series. The boys did exactly that, said Sam Steel, who had the other Dallas goal and pulled the game-changing penalty. Tom does what he does all year round, put it in the back of the net. It's a big one.
Mark Scheifele scored hours after the unexpected death of his father, but also had the stumbling sentence with 14.8 seconds in regulations that Dallas set up to start overtime with a man benefit.
Steel was in a break when Scheifele jumped forward, desperately tried to make a play when he stumbled the forward line on the blue line – a violation that could have led to a penalty shot. The stars called a time -out, but missed a shot and had another blocked for the end of the regulations.
Heartbreaking. … had the feeling that we had a team on our way. To put an end to the way it did and everything else around the day, it's just a lot of emotion, said Jets captain Adam Lowry. It is difficult to put into words what Mark has undergone today. Get a huge goal for us, plays a whole game and it ends as it does. Simply emotional, heavy.
The stars, which have already played Game 7S in three consecutive poses seas after beating Colorado in a full series of first round, go to Edmonton in the West Final for the second year in a row. They organize game 1 on Wednesday evening.
Connor McDavid and the Oilers, who won the West in six games last year and end their second round series with a 1-0 overtime victory over Vegas on Wednesday evening in Game 5.
Dallas -goalkeeper Jake Oettener made 22 Saves to complete his sixth Playoff series victory in the past three seasons. He made an incredible diving saving with 8 1/2 minutes in regulations, leaning to the right before he had to fall back over his body to the left pole to hit a shot of Mason Appleton.
Hellebuyck, the dual Vezina trophy that is the favorite to win that Top Goalie Award again this season, stopped 18 shots.
Dallas has won all three overtime matches this late season. It was only the second OT competition for the Jets, which scored twice in the last two minutes of regulations in game 7 of the first round and then defeated St. Louis.
Steel got his first goal from the Play -offs halfway through the second period. He shot a long rebound from the top of the right circle and sent the puck in the top right corner of the net above Hellebuyck glove.
Scheifele received his fifth goal from the play -offs when he shot the rebound of Kyle Connors and scored 5 1/2 minutes in the second period from just outside the fold. That score came before a whistle blew for a delayed penalty, a high stick through Otetting in the face of Gabriel Vilardi, who received the secondary assist for his pass to Connor.
That was all set up after Nikolja Ehlerers had a separate shot that was beaten by Oettener and picked up by Scheifele.
Hellebuyck passed a 46 -second flurry late in the first period when the stars had eight shots – three who were on goal, along with four misses and one that was blocked.
—
AP NHL Playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcsports.com/nhl/news/thomas-harley-scores-on-ot-power-play-stars-beat-jets-2-1-to-reach-3rd-straight-west-final
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump's rebounds on the approval rating
- Johnson High School Hockey has a last hurray if the 112 -year -old program ends
- The negotiator of Russia claims that the Ukraine war could have ended in terms of weeks
- Jokowi has entered the general exchange of the president of the PSI, Bahlil: Golkar has no boss
- Fight Back: Pedro Pascal Exhort Cannes to resist us political pressure | Donald Trump News
- “Virat withdrew from test cricket but still active in a 7-8 matches in a year”: former player ask Kohli's decision
- China blinked and Trump won the first round of his pricing war
- Trump orders Walmart to eat the prices and stop blaming his trade war for the price increase: I will watch
- Watch Pope Leo XIV inauguration Mass in San Pedro Square
- Birthday greetings to the President Dhankhar of the President
- Harley scores at OT Power Play, Stars Beat Jets 2-1 to reach the 3rd upright upright
- Türkiye enhances the integrity of the earthquake with housing support in Istanbul