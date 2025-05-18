



Due to a lack of players, Johnson hockey with Highland Park and St. Paul Central is merging to form one team that starts this coming season.

St Paul, Minn. It was a bittersweet on Saturday afternoon for those affected by St. Paul Johnson High School Hockey program, because generations of hockey players, coaches and fans gathered for a last hooray for a program that was a cornerstone of Minnesota High School Hockey since 1913. The event, partly reunion and partial farewell, was filled with laughter and stories while old friends are reunited. It is like a huge family reunion, said former Johnson hockey coach and athletic director Karl Dickman. In the heart of the celebration was Moose Younghans, a living legend in Johnson Hockey Lore. Younghans played for the Governors in the 1970s and returned as head coach in 1993, who devoted almost all his life to the program. What a blessing to have that, Younghans reflected. “I love this program, I love these people. They have done so much for me that I will never forget them.” The decision to end the Johnsons Hockey program comes after decreasing participation numbers. Next season, Johnson will merge with Highland Park and St. Paul Central and a new team is led by Highland's coaching staff. During the celebration, the program sold its remaining hockey equipment and merchandise, raising money for the athletic department and giving alumni a chance to take home a bit of history. It is sad, you know that it is over, but that everyone comes together like that, it is a special, special time, Dickman said. “It is a bit strange that even in 1950 you have similar memories of what it was like in the dressing room, compared to when I graduated in 2016, how it was on the ice,” said former player Sam Moberg. The impact of the programs cannot be denied: four state championships, 12 all-Americans and legendary alumni such as Herb Brooks, coach of the 1980 Olympic team. So while the skates can be hung, the legacy of Johnson Hockey will skate on the memories and hearts of everyone who wore his chestnut and gold.

