First and Premier Division Cricket Results

First and Premier Division Cricket Results

 


Southampton Rangers, Somerset Bridge, Western Stars, St. David's Cricket Club, Bailey's Bay and Somerset Cricket Club came to victors in their respective first division and Prime Minister Division matches.

Southampton Rangers registered a 52-run victory on Warwick Workmen's Club on Saturday in First Division Action in Southampton Oval. Dant Wellman led the batting -effort of the Rangers with a score of 52, which contributed to their total of 187 for six wickets. Warwick Workmen's Club responded with 135 for seven wickets, despite a 48 -year -old knock. Jahmari Beach claimed two wickets for Southampton Rangers.

In a low scoring first division meeting in Wellington Oval, Somerset Bridge Recreation Club hit with a single run from Willow Cuts. Callum McINTOSHs 28 was the top score for Somerset Bridge, who placed 120 for six wickets. Ras Solomon Burrows '42 was not enough for Willow Cuts, because they finished their innings on 119 for seven wickets. Donnie Charles took two wickets for Somerset Bridge.

Western Stars defeated Flatt's Victoria with 39 points in a reduced first division match at Devonshire Recreation Club. Ryan Tyrell's Quickfire 48 pushed Western stars to 126 for three wickets in 13 overs. Victoria van Flatt managed 87 for eight wickets in their response, where both Jermaine Clarke and Kijuan Franks scored 26. Kevin Hurdle was the striking bowler for Western stars and took four wickets.

In Premier Division Action in Wellington Oval, St. David's Cricket Club achieved a comfortable six-wicket victory over St. George's Cricket Club. Justin Pitcher's Vier-Wicket Hul limited St. George's to 95 for nine wickets. St. David successfully chased the target, with Isaiah Obrien in front with 27 points. Nzari Paynter took three wickets for St. George's, but could not prevent the loss.

Baileys Bay claimed a dominant 122-run victory over Cleveland County in Southampton Oval in Premier Division Play. Delray Rawlins' Explosive 70 guided Baileys Bay until 193 for five wickets. Cleveland County was limited to 71 for five wickets in their answer. Rodney Trott took two wickets for Baileys Bay.

Somerset Cricket Club defeated Devonshire Recreation Club with 32 runs in a reduced 16-over Premier Division competition at Devonshire Recreation Club. Amari Ebbin's 48 played a role in the total of Somerset of 120 for five wickets. Devonshire Recreation Club responded with 88 for five wickets. Dominic Sabir took three wickets for Somerset.

