Rochester amks rise to beat laval rocket in Game 2 of AHL Playoffs

Amerks Even North -Division Finals with Game 2 -victory on Laval The Amerks could not afford to drop game 2 in Blue Cross Arena and they didn't do that, and coach Michael Leone loved the performance.

Losing was not an option for the Rochester Amerks on Friday evening in Blue Cross Arena.

After having dropped game 1 and being confronted with the difficult task to play the rest of their best-of-Five North Division Finals series at Laval next week, there was simply no way to lose game 2.

Of course, a few years ago they lost the first two games of Syracuse and gathered to win the series, but the chances that it happens against the Rocket – which led the AHL this season with 101 regular season points – seemed pretty minuscuul.

The challenge remains difficult, but their 5-3 victory now gives them a legitimate opportunity to go north and get it done, especially if they play as they did in these as a crowd of 9,126 roared from start to finish.

Really proud of the group, said Amerks -Coach Michael Leone. I thought from start to finish, I thought we really tilted the ice. I thought we were just skating, playing with pace, put pressure on the puck. Incredible effort from everyone on both sides of the puck. They fight and you need dogs at this time of the year. We have a lot of those boys and we have a couple of selfless hockey players.

After an exciting, up and down on Wednesday who saw five lead changes, the last of which gave the Rocket a 5-4 victory, Game 2 was just as hectic over the full 60 minutes and it was decided with 7:53 in the third period at a great goal by Jiri Kulich, who came to the team Buffalo Sabres The season ended again shortly before the Playoffs of Stanley Cup.

You look at the NHL playoffs, you need your best players to be your best players, said Amerks -coach Michael Leone.

And that was what Kulich was after he had endured a somewhat frustrating night when he was unable to cash in on a few scoring opportunities.

The Amerks were on a Power Play that goalkeeper Devon Levi stable with a nice acting track in his fold that attracted a fine from the keeper. Kyle Clague got the Puck to Lukas Rousek in the left corner and he feathered a look through the traffic to Kulich, who timed it as he went to a knee and the bullet defeated laval goalkeeper Jacob Fowler who was screened by Josh Dunne.

To be honest, not at all, Kulich said when he was asked if he was surprised that Rouek's pass came through. From my first year I know that I just have to give him the puck and I will find a hole. So I wasn't surprised. He passed me on the other side, so I just had to make sure it is a bomb.

It was a bomb, and it was also an NHL-worthy goal, scored by an NHL player who cut his professional teeth that helped the amks to a few play-off runs and hopes to do it again. Kulich could have went to the World Championship tournament as soon as the Sabres were ready, but the decision was made to come to Rochester to build valuable experience in a play -off atmosphere.

Yes, I think I am here, to help win the team, and to be honest, I am still not good enough, so I have to do a little more, he said.

Well, he did enough Friday.

Here is what happened in the game:

First period: Amerks Open 2-1 lead

The Amerks came to fly outside and immediately put pressure on the rocket, and that set the tone for a fast and furious opening 20 minutes.

That early push was thwarted by Rochester when Riley Fiddler-Schultz was called for a Kicky-Tack sloping stripe, but the Amers killed the penalty while Levi made three saves, including a one-timer from his office in the right-wing circle.

Forty seconds after that murder, Rochester went on a Power Play and directly from a Faceoff victory of Josh Dunne, the Puck sprayed back to Clague on the left point. He walked his way to the center of the ice before he was a little shot that Fowler Low Glove side defeated at 5:58, just six seconds in favor of the man.

Clague scored 10 goals in 69 games in the regular season, but he has now scored a scored in each of the five postseason matches of Rochesters.

The Amerks had two big chances to rise 2-0, because Noah Ostlund forced a turnover at the Amer Line and Isak Rosen sent to an escape, but he really did not come from a quality shot. And then Shorted, Tyler Kozak worked for a loose puck and broke in alone, but Fowler came again.

Laval tied it at 1:49 PM when Barre bouette took a cross crease pass from Adam Engstrom, moved around Mike Rathbone and the Puck to the fold was to the fold where Laurent Dauphin could send it past Levi. However, the Amerks needed only 34 seconds to regain the lead when Rosen bleed a shot of the blue line at 2:23 PM by Ryan Johnson that Fowler had no chance.

Second period: late goal even gets Amerks

Rochester barely missed 3-1, but Kulich broke 90 seconds in the period and shot wide, the third missed escape attempt of the game for the Amerks.

Laval then got a huge break at 4:41 to even be 2-2 when Zach Metsa tried to erase the zone and his pass hit the skate of Luke Tuch – brother of Buffalo Sabre Alex Tuch – and it was directly for Lucas Condotta who was completely alone to beat Levi that could no longer come.

Levi made a nice salvation in tight against Logan Mailloux to hold it, but less than a minute later at 13:14 he let a Knuckleball pass him by. Laval Owen Beck fanned on a shot with the puck that Konsta Helenius of Konsta Helenius was and sliding into the right circle where Zach Davidson also half accelerated, but his Dloater found his way along Levi somehow.

In the period, the Amerks exerted heavy pressure and it eventually paid off in the draw by Rouek with 40 seconds. During a 4-on-4 situation, Rosen had a big chance of the lock and then Jack Rathbone called a shot of the bar. Once the penalties had expired, the Amerks went back to work and when Metsa fired a shot from Up High, Rouek drove to the net and a rebound along Fowler was able to handle.

Third period: Kulich comes on

The Amerks came away from the back of the pipe for two minutes in the third when a shot from Kozak dribbled by Fowler and was right on the goal line before David Reinbacher could wipe it away and Video -Hereling confirmed that it was the right call.

Halfway through the period, Kulich got a good chance thwarted by Fowler, and the rebound went to Rosen who missed it with a lot to shoot.

After Kulich's goal, the rocket could not get anything to attack while the Amerks locked it, and Rosen put the game away with an empty net goal with nine seconds.

I thought we played great, said Leone. When we skate and we play with pace, we can overwhelm teams with our speed, and I think you've seen that tonight. We believe in our group. We believe that we are a better hockey team and that is every man. I don't care what the record is, we played a lot of really good hockey against this team and it was good to be on the right this time.

