China launches a full-force team on Doha World Table Tennis Championships





Sun Yingshan, 2025 World table tennis championships in Doha, Qatar Photo: VCG The World Table Tennis Championships 2025 are underway in Doha, Qatar, from Saturday to 25 May, with the Chinese national team that plays its strongest line -up. During the first two days of the competition, many members of the Chinese team went smoothly to the next rounds. As one of the most important benchmarks in the run -up to the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028, the tournament has an increased meaning – especially because the double -game events are replaced in the Olympic Games. China's schedule of 13 players comprises seven competing in two events, which underlines the strategic emphasis on Doubles. The championships include men's singles, ladies singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles. Singles matches follow a best-of-seven format, while Doubles are best played. Mixed Doubles Pair Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha on Sunday crossed the American duo Jishan Liang and Amy Wang in straight sets (11-8, 11-1, 11-9), which came in comfortably in the round of 32. In the ladies' hers, Wang Manyu also moved forward on Sunday with a commander 4-1 win over Natalia Bajor van Polen (11-3, 11-6, 11-4, 11-13, 11-4), who earned a place in the round of 64. On Saturday, the first day of the tournament, Women's World No.1 Sun Yingsha opened her singles campaign with a dominant performance against the Veronika Matiunina van Ukraine, the game rounded in just 26 minutes (11-5, 11-6, 11-6, 11-5, 11-7), a key player in the world and ginger no. Doubles, also a statement in his gentlemen debuted. He sent the American player Nandan Naresh in straight games (11-6, 11-4, 11-2, 11-4). The top-placed mixed Doubles couple Lin Shidong and Kuai Man defeated England-Wales couple Liam Pitchford and Anna Hursey 3-0. The young couple, 20-year-old Lin and 21-year-old Kuai, have built up strong chemistry through several international title runs and want to improve their bronze medal finish at the previous world championships. In the men's doubles, China played two winning combinations on the opening day with Duo Lin Gaoyuan and Lin Shidong, who played together at their second world championships, and the newly formed duo by Liang Jingkun and Huang Youzheng. This is also the first major international tournament since Wang LiQin took over as president of the Chinese Table Tennis Association from Liu Guoliang in April. “The Doha World Championships mark the first major event of the new Olympic cycle and the most important part of our competition plan for this year. We hope to make a strong explanation in this opening tournament,” said the new president as quoted by CCTV News. “I have adapted well to the location so far. Regardless of the result, I want to show the best version of myself on the field and enjoy every match,” said Sun Yingsha in an interview for the competition, CCTV reported. Sun claimed the title of the ladies singles on the last edition of the worlds in Durban, South Africa, in 2023, when China wiped all five titles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202505/1334333.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos