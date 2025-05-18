TCU went back to the NCAA championship!

Waco, Texas TCU deserved the right to defend his NCAA championship.

The Horned Frogs rushed along Texas on Saturday with 4-2 in the semi-final of the NCAA tournament in the Hurd Tennis Center.

TCU (27-3) is now at number 1 Wake Forest on Sunday at 7 p.m. in the champion match. The dual with the Demon Deacon (39-1) is a rematch of the ITA Indoor National Championships Final of February. The frogs fell 4-3 in their bid for a third national title.

The title match of Sunday marks the second time in the same number of years TCU the opportunity to avenge his loss in the Indoor National Final for the best team in the nation. The horned frogs ran No. 1 Ohio State in the semi -final of last season to claim the first NCAA crown of the program.

But to meet Wake Forest, TCU first had to pass the biggest rival. The horned frogs and longhorns (29-5) came together on the hard courts for the 11oneTime in the last three seasons. The victory of TCU swung the recent series between the National Powers 6-5 in his favor. The teams alternated a few 4-1 decisions during the regular season. TCU has now driven Texas from each of the last two NCAA tournaments.

TCU used an identical formula as its 4-3 quarter-final triumph over No. 4 Virginia on Friday to conquer. The frogs cut the double point and then achieved singles victories on courts three, five and six. TCU earned the match clincher again on the 6-rule. At Maxted And Albert Pedrico Has made the awards in the third and fifth flights. This time it was Roger Pascual who scored the last point. The freshmen won six consecutive games for a 6-4, 0-6, 6-3 victory vs. Lucas Brown to close.

The Horned Frogs enters this season of Sunday's championship 4-1.

TCU improved his all-time NCAA Tournament Record to 61-33 while head coach David to give birth Improved his postseason record to 35-9.

It is doubling

All three tandems of Texas wear an ITA ranking list, but the action was to favor the horned frogs, now winners of 12 consecutive double points.

That was indeed the case.

TCU started the 1-0 lead with a few of 6-3 victories over courts one and three. Pedra and Duncan Chan First beaten at the expense of No. 81 Pierre-Yves Bailly and Sebastian Eriksson. Maxted and Vives, the number 2 of the nation arranged, took the award from seconds later and pulled out the 10one-Ranke tandem from Brown and Timo Legout.

Both horned frog pairs caused early breaks and assumed 4-2 leads. Neither of the teams gave up a service game.

Jack Pinnington And Cooper Woestendick left their competition vs. No. 66 Jonah Braswell and Sebastian Gorzny Not completed at 4-5.

Maxted and Vives won all four of their matches vs. Brown and Legout. They first beat the top team of the Longhorns in the semi -final of the NCAA Doubles Championships on their way to the title. The victory moved their seasonal record versus arranged couples to 17-1. They are an equally robust 9-1 versus top 10 tandems.

Chan and Pedrico increased their shared record to 12-6.

TCU is now 26-4 in doubles this season. The horned frogs are 25-1 when winning the double point.

Doubles results

#2 At Maxted / Pedro Vives (TCU) Def. #10 Lucas Brown / Timo Legout (UT): 6-3 #32 Jack Pinnington / Cooper Woestendick (TCU) vs. #66 Jonah Braswell / Sebastian Gorzny (Ut): 4-5, Unfinished Duncan Chan / Albert Pedrico (TCU) Def. #81 Pierre-Yves Bailly / Sebastian Eriksson (UT): 6-3

Order of finishing: 3, 1

Singles Rundown

TCU split the Singles opening set to keep his path intact.

Maxted made the score 2-0 in favor of the frogs via a 6-3, 6-0 walloping of the 54one-Ranke Bailly on the field three.

The victory Maxted's 30oneThe wind took the wind from the sails of the Longhorns. Bailly was 2-0 versus Maxted this season and entered the dual after he won 12 of his last 13 games.

Texas halved the shortage after Woestendick fell 6-4, 6-0 to Eriksson in the fourth flight.

Shortly thereafter, Pedrico placed TCU within a point of the conflict. The freshmen achieved the characteristic victory in his season and won the 72ND-Ranke Braswell 7-5, 6-2 on Court Five. He broke all in set one in set one in five games and rattled four consecutive games to complete things.

Maxted and Pascual each won four games in the NCAA tournament.

Gorzny scored the second and last point of Texas and defeated a compromised Vives, 6-2, 3-6, 6-0, on the 2-rule. Vives only played his third game since 11 March.

The second set of Vives victory led to a momentum shift. Overlapping with the victory of Maxted, Pinnington even gathered to his match versus Legout, the number 1 of the nation of the general player on 4-6, 6-3.

He scored a double break under the route commander with a 4-1 lead in set three.

Pascual Beat Pinnington on work. After dropping nine consecutive games to Brown, Pascual won six rights to close the show.

Pinnington, National No. 8, left his third set unfinished with 4-3 and higher 40-Love.

Singles Results

#8 Jack Pinnington (TCU) vs. #1 Timo Legout (Ut): 4-6, 6-3, 4-3, unfinished #26 Sebastian Gorzny (Ut) def. # 10 Pedro Vives (TCU): 6-2, 3-6, 6-0 #37 At Maxted (TCU) Def. #54 Pierre-Yves Bailly (Ut): 6-3, 6-0 Sebastian Eriksson (Ut) def. #95 Cooper Woestendick (TCU): 6-4, 6-0 Albert Pedrico (TCU) Def. #72 Jonah Braswell (Ut): 7-5, 6-2 Roger Pascual (TCU) Def. Lucas Brown (Ut): 6-4, 0-6, 6-3

Order of finishing: 3, 4, 5, 2, 6