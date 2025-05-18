



General | 17-7-2025 8:46:19 pm Waterloo 3, Muskegon 2 (OT)

(Series with 2-2)

Box score Chase Jette played hero for only 95 seconds in the extension, weighing the game winner at home and lifted the Waterloo Black Hawks to a 32 victory on the Muskegon Lumberjacks in Game 4 of the Clark Cup Finals on Saturday. With the victory, Waterloo ventured out of elimination and forced a decisive game 5 in Young Arena on Tuesday evening. Easton Hewson opened the score in the second period and shot a Power-Play wrist from the lock for his second postseason count, giving the Black Hawks a 10 lead. In the third, Grady Deering extended the lead to 20 with his fifth goal of the play-offs, scored on a wrist from the right-hand circle of an arrangement of Samuel Huck. But the lumberjacks who quietly fall. With their keeper pulled and the extra attacker, Muskegon made it a shortage of one goal on a Net front diversion by Teddy Spitznagel. Then came the shocker. Xavier Veilleux launched a desperate shot with just one second in regulation, finding rope and sent the home crowd in Trinity Health Arena in a rider. The drama did not end there. Early in recent times, Jette has unleashed a low wrist from above the left circle due to heavy traffic and found the back of the net to send the series back to Waterloo. Carter Casey made 28 saves on 30 shots for the Black Hawks, while Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev 29 stopped for Muskegon. About the Ushl Theunited States Hockey Beweeplaage and his 16 member clubs are dedicated to be the leading 1620-year-old Junior Hockey League in the world. More than half of the I Herenhockey schedules division are held by USHL-Alumni and more than 195 alumni were mentioned on NHL grilles at the start of the 2024-25 season. The League's Player-First Approach, Including A2: 1 Practice-to-game ratioand A Schedule with92% of Games Played on Weekends, Provides its players with the optimal Environment for Athletic and Personal Growth, Creating Pathways for the Next Next Next Next Next Phantoms), Macklin Celebrini (Chicago Steel), Cole Caufield (NTDP), Adam Fantilli (Chicago Steel) and Jeremy Swayman (Sioux Falls Stampede). More.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ushl.com/news/2025/5/18/top-story-winner-take-all-game-5-set-after-waterloos-ot-victory.aspx

