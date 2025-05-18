Score card

A self-assured 85 for the Australian overseas debutant Kurtis Patterson and similar 86 from Wicketkeeper-Batter Ben Foakes at both ends of the day helped Surrey to give an impressive reaction to Yorkshires first innings 255 to day two on the Kia Oval.

Yorkshires have a lot to do to get himself back in the hunt in this sixth round Rothesay County Championship match, with Surrey finally at 384-7 of 109 overs. Their lead is 129.

De Witte Roos started the day positively and claimed two wickets in the opening of 70 minutes of play through the seam of Jack White and in-shape George Hill. They removed openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley, caught on First Slip and LBW for 31 and 29 respectively.

Patterson came to the fold at the fall of the first of those wickets, on 56-1 in the 19th over-the days Sixth, and shared a century partnership with third-wicket partner than Lawrence, 31.

Both men fell LBW in the space of three balls in the first half of the afternoon, with Ben Coad Lawrence and Hill the Aussie when the score dropped until 198-4, a deficit of 57.

Hill was again Yorkshires striking Bowler and returned 4-58 from 22 overs, and he has now demanded 26 wickets in Division One this summer-the second best top plane.

Although the circumstances were easier to hit today, there was still help for the bowlers, and Yorkshire kept their hosts honest. Although the County Champions could dispose of that threat and brought themselves halfway through a winning position.

Today there were a few injury problems for Yorkshire, where Zeeman Jordan Buckingham did not take the field after tea because of a problem with his hip, while Captain Jonny Bairstow took a blow on his left hand and did not stay after tea.

Bairstow did the field, but Jonny Tattersall took the wicketkeeping gloves.

Left-handed Patterson was stylish for 11 boundaries and his countryman Seamer Buckingham pulled for six in a 140-ball knock that was over when Hill lbw caught him with a sloping sloping wicket.

Surrey left that on 198-4 in the 55th during lunch and was the second of two wickets in three balls after Ben Cad Lawrence caught before 31.

Lawrence had struggled with a back problem on both sides of lunch and looked somewhat immovable when he played back to coad.

Lawrence and Patterson had shared 114 for the third wicket on both sides of lunch of 86-2.

Foakes and Jason Roy shared 67 for the fifth Wicket, including the last that Adam Lyths part-time off-spin crossed the ground in 26. But Lyth received his revenge with the help of Hill at Slip, who had a sharp catch at the second attempt four balls in the evening-275-5 in the 78th.

Ryan Patel hit Hill to the second slip in the 91st with 306 on the board before Foakes and Jordan Clark United to take their side past 350.

Foakes played in the same way as Patterterson – stylish, found the holes and capitalization when the bad ball came. He hit 14 four in 149 balls.

However, it would have been a considerable frustration when he felt for an outside of the stump and Hill Achter-351-7 in the 103rd-Liep of another century after the 174, he did not fall apart against Warwickshire in Edgbastone in recent weeks.

All-Rounder Clark attacked late in the day and tried to get Surrey up to 400 for a fourth bonus point in 110 overs, and that is something that will be decided tomorrow when he will resume 41.

Clark hit the background of parties of a few Crystal Palace fans in the stands in the Kia Oval after their FA Cup -final triumph over Manchester City in Wembley.

One remains in that pursuit of bonus points, and Yorkshire also needs two wickets for a third bowling point. Fortunately, however, they have rectified an over -speed that was at one point at least four, which returned to the level.