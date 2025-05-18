Sports
Football Gossip: Rashford, Kiwior, Amorim, Reminant, Friimong, San, Keller, Vinician JR
Striker Marcus Rashford is happy to take a wage reduction to get a relocation from Manchester United to Barcelona, Arsenal scrap for Jakub Kiwior Bid from Napoli, AC Milan Turn Down Manchester City Offer for Tijjani Reijnders.
Manchester United and England Vooruit Marcus Rashford, 27, currently on loan Aston Villais willing to lower its wage requirements to protect a summer movement Barcelona. (Sports Mundo – in Spanish)” external
Barcelona Want Rashford on loan from Manchester United At first only with an option to buy. (Sports – in Spanish)” external
Arsenal and Poland Defender Jakub Kiwior, 25, will be the target of Napoli Again this summer, but the Serie A Club wants the Gunners to lower their asking price of 30 m. (Calciomercato – in Italian)” external
Manchester United Manager Ruben Amorim will not dismiss, even if they lose the Europa League final against Tottenham. (Mirror)” external
Co-owner of the club Sir Jim Ratcliffe, however, wants guarantees that the 40-year-old Portuguese absolutely wants to stay in Old Trafford. (Sun)” external
Sporty CP And Sweden Striker Viktor Gyokees says he does not know what the future has in store for him in the midst of interest in the 26-year-old van Arsenal, Chelsea And Manchester United. (Evening stand)” external
Manchester City plans an 180 m double deal for Bayer Leverkusen's Germany winger Florian Wirtz, 22, and AC Milan and Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, 26. (Mirror)” external
AC Milan have rejected an offer of 50.4 million from Manchester City For Reijnders. (Team talk)” external
Bayer Leverkusen And Dutch right wing-back Jeremie Frimpong, 24, has agreed a five-year contract with Liverpool. (Talksport)” external
Germany Winger Leroy Sane, 29, has rejected the offer of a new contract Bayern Munich In the midst of ties with clubs in the Premier League and La Liga. (Sky Germany – in German)” external
Aston Villa Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez seems to be on his way to the club with the 32-year-old Argentinian receiving offers from Saudi Arabia and two European sides. (Albiceleste World – in Spanish)” external
Martinez and his family are located in Birmingham, but he wants to move to win more trophies. (Ole – in Spanish)” external
Aston Villa are in the eye Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher as a potential replacement for Martinez but is confronted with competition from Chelsea, Newcastle United and Bournemouth for the 26-year-old goalkeeper of Ireland. (The i)” external
Espanyol's Spanish goalkeeper Joan Garcia, 24, is also interesting Aston Villa. (Fabrizio Romano)” external
Newcastle United are ready to spend 150 meters in the summer transfer window with a right wing, ahead and keeper high on the wish list of manager Eddie Howe. (Newcastle Chronicle)” external
Real Madrid And Brazilian attacker Vinicius JR, 24, is a target for a number of Saudi Aarabic clubs with an offer of 210 million (250 million euros) that were assumed to be on the table. (Fichajes – in Spanish)” external
Former Al-Nassr Manager Luis Castro has rejected an opportunity to take over on Brazilian side Corinthians With the 63-year-old Portuguese on course for a role in the Premier League. (Foot Mercato – in French)” external
