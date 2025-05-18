Doha, Star Indian Table Tennis Player Manika Batra rode to the second round of the World Championships with a dominant Straight game victory, while Manav Thakkar also made a confident start of his singles campaign on Sunday. HT –

It was a mixed day for India, because several others, including G Sathiyan, crashed the tournament.

The 22nd place registered an impressive 4-0 victory over Nigeria's Fatima Bello in a ladies' snonble that only lasted 24 minutes.

She will compete against Korea's Park in the round of 64.

India's best-ranking male singles player, Thakkar, also started in style and defeated Timothy Choi van New Zealand 4-1 in his men's hiding round.

However, it was a forgetful debut for 18-year-old Ankur Bhattacharjee, who left in the first round after a 1-4 defeat against Hong Kongs Lam Siu hangs in his men's singles outing.

The seasoned Sathiyan has also passed a cool outing and stooped with a straight game defeat against the Thibault Poret in France, who won 4-0.

In double action, the ninth placed pair of Manush Shah and DIYA Chitale made a strong start and registered an extensive 3-0 win over Mehdi Bouloussa and Malissa Nasri van Algeria.

But it was disappointment for the duo of Hardet Desai and G Sathiyan that lost in the opening round and 1-3 to Maciej Kolodziejczyk and Moldovas Vladislav Ursu in Austria.

Desai was also confronted with Hartzeer in the mixed Doubles, together with Yashaswini Gordade.

The 14th placed Indian pair could not benefit from a 2-0 lead and also wasted three match points to lose 2-3 at the France in Thibault Poret and Leana Hochart.

