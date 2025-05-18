Sports
Jordan Marshall by Michigan organizes the youth football camp in Moeller
Sycamore Township, Ohio There were handshakes, signatures, high-fives and a lot of smiles on a sun-drenched Saturday morning at Moeller High School.
University of Michigan Sophomore ran back Jordan Marshall, a graduated Moeller High School from 2024, returned to the Gerry Faust Athletic Complex to a festive atmosphere where he reunited with so many people who are part of his life growing up in Greater Cincinnati.
The Mr. Football recipient In 2023, the inaugural Jordan Marshall organized football camp presented by Beacon Orthopedics and Sports Medicine together with Montgomery Inn.
Just come back and see family, friends, said Marshall. I came to the shopping center yesterday and people all talk to me and take photos. Eating out in my favorite places Montgomery Inn, The Precinct, Skyline (Chile). To come back, it's just at home.
Dozens of youth football players participated in the Saturday camp. The Moeller football team, including head coach Bert Bathiany, helped to ratify the campers with a pep talk, throwing football, stretching exercises and instructions on the field. Marshall spoke about his faith, mental health and games for Michigan.
Being a mentor is a large part of what I want to do, said Marshall. Giving back to this community is really important to me. It is something that I will always do every year.
Marshall was not only accompanied by former high school teammates, but also Michigan teammates Luke Hamilton (offensive lineman) and Stuart Blake (Kicker).
He is a great teammate, Hamilton said about Marshall. He is very competitive. He wants to get the best out of everyone, he is in the neighborhood. I think he is doing great work. They say that leaders do not have to be seniors; They don't have to be the older boys. I think he also steps into the role of a leader in Michigan. I think he is just vocal. A leader of show and I think we will follow it all.
Marshall's message to the youth campers in Moeller went further than the game. He wants to influence others in a positive way. Moeller has been a vehicle for his efforts.
“Moeller gave me the platform to do many things, including this,” said Marshall. “It's just a great feeling to bring the community together.”
Marshall, 19, is in the spotlight, while Michigan is preparing for his season opener against visiting New Mexico on August 30. Last season he earned his first collegial start and earned Reliaquest Bowl MVP -Teer in hurrying for 100 Yards on 23 Carries in the Wolverines victory at the end of December.
Marshall was released in five games, including three games during his first -year season.
The Bowl game was great, said Marshall. It is really special to have my first big match against Alabama. Just to have that experience is really cool. If I entered this year, it prepared me because I immediately have to be a leader, just as I was here, my second year that I had to lead at a young age. That is what I want to do at Michigan is the same that is now starting to lead and have two or three years to lead this team to some national championships.
Marshall is planned to return to Ann Arbor with football training at the beginning of June. The Gatorade Ohio Player of the Year from 2022 even continues to watch Moeller football during his busy schedule.
Marshall is hopeful Moeller can return to Canton for a Division I State Final this season. Moeller was second from 2024.
I had to make two or three games (in 2024), said Marshall. I have viewed almost every (different) game online. It's bad, they didn't do that when the state championship, but they will come back. Coach B (Bert Bathiany) has this place in a really good place and these children ready to go.
