Sports
Jets' Scheifele has goal and crucial punishment in game 6 in Dallas after the unexpected death of his father
Dallas (AP) Winnipeg Top Center Mark Scheifele scored a goal in the Jets Must-Win Game 6 From their second round Playoff series in Dallas on Saturday evening, hours after the unexpected death of his father.
But he also had the penalty that the Power-Play goal of the Stars set up in the extension of one 2-1 loss That struck the top degrees from the play-offs.
Jets captain Adam Lowry went out of the box when the game ended and was clearly emotional afterwards.
Were a family. Just to let him know that there was for him. It's just a terrible day for him, Lowry said. You want to give him the power, you want to get that murder so badly. We just couldn't do it.
During the handshake line afterwards, Scheifele hugged and spoke with just about everyone, with star players who clearly offer their support to him at a heart -warming moment.
For him to continue what he had to endure and the way he did, would be so proud of him. And his father would be so proud of him. He wanted to win so badly, said coach Scott Arinel. The circumstances, so so heavy. In such a situation I couldn't imagine it. The pro he is, the leader he is, the year he had with us, his father and his family would be very proud of him.
Scheifele scored his fifth goal of the play-offs 5 1/2 minutes in the second period to give the jets a 1-0 lead. He scored on a short Snapschot from just outside the fold after collecting the rebound of a shot from Kyle Conner.
It was bound at 1 when Sam Steel, who had already scored for Dallas, was a break. Scheifele desperately jumped forward and tried to make a play when he stumbled the forward line with 14.8 seconds in regulations. Scheifele and the jets avoided a penalty shot on the play, but eventually lost to the Power Play when Thomas Harley 1:33 scored in the extension to end the Winnipegs season.
There are just so many emotions around it, Lowry said. It is clear that with Scheif's daddy, you want to be there, you want to support him, you want to be a good friend, a good teammate. And then you come to an end to your season where the goal is ultimately a shortage. You have worked so hard all year. … it's just a lot.
Scheifele was the last Jets player who left the ice after warming -ups from Pregame, and during at least a part of the singing of O Canada he had bent his head and closed eyes. He took the opening face -off against Roope Hintz.
The thing about Mr. Scheifele is that he is part of our family. He is part of the Jets family. He goes back to 2011 when Mark was first prepared here, Arniel said before the game. We have many players who came in around the time who are still there that he has been a large part of their lives, together with their families. So it is certainly, clearly devastating for Mark, but also for many boys in this team.
There was no immediate word about the cause of the death of Brad Scheifeles.
The 32-year-old Mark Schiefele ended with 11 points (five goals, six assists) during playing in 11 of the Jets 13 games this late season. He missed games 6 and 7 From the first round series against St. Louis with an unknown injury after taking a few big hits early in game 5 of that series. He had 87 points (39 goals and 48 assists) in the 82 regular season matches.
___
AP NHL Playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup And https://apnews.com/hub/nhl
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/nhl-playoffs-jets-scheifele-05cb3378e3ca85e650c3025b7e58133f
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Opportunities or threats to Colombia?
- Turkey discovers the new 75 BCM gas reserve in the Black Sea, aims to meet household demand for 3.5 years
- GOLKAR always opens for Jokowi
- The UK and the EU reset conversation descend to the front.
- Trump Coin dinner to mainly include non-Americans depending on the best holders
- Scott Bessent says that rate rates will return to reciprocal levels if countries do not reach trade agreements with us
- Manika Batra, Manav Thakkar Cruise to Second Round-Telangana Today
- Strange powder storm mants chicago
- Will Bluesky be an X or Twitter opponent? | | | |]BBC News
- How would a young mobility program work between the United Kingdom and the EU work?
- Jets' Scheifele has goal and crucial punishment in game 6 in Dallas after the unexpected death of his father
- 4.9 The earthquake that strikes the Tonga Islands