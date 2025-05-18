Dallas (AP) Winnipeg Top Center Mark Scheifele scored a goal in the Jets Must-Win Game 6 From their second round Playoff series in Dallas on Saturday evening, hours after the unexpected death of his father.

But he also had the penalty that the Power-Play goal of the Stars set up in the extension of one 2-1 loss That struck the top degrees from the play-offs.

Jets captain Adam Lowry went out of the box when the game ended and was clearly emotional afterwards.

Were a family. Just to let him know that there was for him. It's just a terrible day for him, Lowry said. You want to give him the power, you want to get that murder so badly. We just couldn't do it.

During the handshake line afterwards, Scheifele hugged and spoke with just about everyone, with star players who clearly offer their support to him at a heart -warming moment.

For him to continue what he had to endure and the way he did, would be so proud of him. And his father would be so proud of him. He wanted to win so badly, said coach Scott Arinel. The circumstances, so so heavy. In such a situation I couldn't imagine it. The pro he is, the leader he is, the year he had with us, his father and his family would be very proud of him.

Scheifele scored his fifth goal of the play-offs 5 1/2 minutes in the second period to give the jets a 1-0 lead. He scored on a short Snapschot from just outside the fold after collecting the rebound of a shot from Kyle Conner.

It was bound at 1 when Sam Steel, who had already scored for Dallas, was a break. Scheifele desperately jumped forward and tried to make a play when he stumbled the forward line with 14.8 seconds in regulations. Scheifele and the jets avoided a penalty shot on the play, but eventually lost to the Power Play when Thomas Harley 1:33 scored in the extension to end the Winnipegs season.

There are just so many emotions around it, Lowry said. It is clear that with Scheif's daddy, you want to be there, you want to support him, you want to be a good friend, a good teammate. And then you come to an end to your season where the goal is ultimately a shortage. You have worked so hard all year. … it's just a lot.

Scheifele was the last Jets player who left the ice after warming -ups from Pregame, and during at least a part of the singing of O Canada he had bent his head and closed eyes. He took the opening face -off against Roope Hintz.

The thing about Mr. Scheifele is that he is part of our family. He is part of the Jets family. He goes back to 2011 when Mark was first prepared here, Arniel said before the game. We have many players who came in around the time who are still there that he has been a large part of their lives, together with their families. So it is certainly, clearly devastating for Mark, but also for many boys in this team.

There was no immediate word about the cause of the death of Brad Scheifeles.

The 32-year-old Mark Schiefele ended with 11 points (five goals, six assists) during playing in 11 of the Jets 13 games this late season. He missed games 6 and 7 From the first round series against St. Louis with an unknown injury after taking a few big hits early in game 5 of that series. He had 87 points (39 goals and 48 assists) in the 82 regular season matches.

