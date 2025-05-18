Live blog: Lancs against Derbyshire, day three

6.23 pm Close day 3

Lancashire 2nd Hosten 141-6 lead by 285 runs, Hurst 43 Baldenson 2

An eventful day when 12 wickets fell, comes to an end.

6.10 pm Wicket

Lancashire 2nd Hosten 137-6 lead by 281 runs, Hurst 41 Baldenson 0

David Lloyd takes a beautiful diving reflex of his own bowling from his own bowling to dismiss Tom Hartley for 2.

6 pm Wicket

Lancashire 2nd inns 134-5 lead by 278 runs, Hurst 40 Hartley 0

George Bell goes for 2 imprisoned and bent by Jack Morley and this game is bubbling nicely.

5.57pm

Lancashire 2nd inns 126-4 lead by 270 runs, Hurst 34 Bell 0

Luke Wells has a fifty to go with the age of hundred, but he then bent with a large swing to Jack Morley trying to push the score.

5.40 pm

Lancashire 2nd inns 104-3 lead by 248 runs, Wells 38 Hurst 24

Six overs without a border was shattered by Matty Hurst who insists a complete throw from David Lloyd in the seats of the Pavilion. 10 overs left today.

5.23 pm

Lancashire 2nd inns 83-3 lead by 227 runs, Wells 31 Hurst 11

That flurry of Wickets has understandably delayed the scores speed as Lancashire seems to consolidate their position.

Ben Aitchison has 1-11 of his current four spell.

5.07pm Wicket

Lancashire 2nd inns 70-3 lead by 214 runs, Wells 29 Hurst 0

Marcus Harris is well caught on 1 by diving Brooke Guest away to his links from Ben Aitchison who has a good day.

Lancashire wants to build their lead quickly, threatens to falter.

5.03pm Wicket

Lancashire 2nd inns 69-2 lead by 213 runs, Wells 29 Harris 0

Josh Bohannon attacks Jack Morley through the Wicket, but winds a catch to Sak Chappell that runs back from a well -processed catch.

There are still 20 overs to play today.

5 pm Wicket

Lancashire 2nd inns 66-1 lead by 210 runs, Wells 28 Bohannon 1

Keaton Jennings leaves 35 after the late cutting of a short ball from Blair Tickner to Martin Andersson at Third Man.

4.45 pm

Lancashire 2nd inns 51-0 lead through 195 runs, Wells 20 Jennings 30

Keaton Jennings and Luke Wells do not hang around and reach their 50 partnership in the 11th. So far, Jennings has beaten 6 four and Wells 3 with a few emphatic recordings.

4.20 pm

Lancashire 2nd Hosten 26-0 lead by 170 runs, Wells 15 Jennings 11

Keaton Jennings and Luke Wells have made a fast start with 25 runs taken from the first 5 overs. With 29 more overs left behind, they will continue as quickly as possible with a view to setting Derbantshire tomorrow a target.

3:37 pm Wicket & Tea Day 3

Derbantshire 1st Inns 314 All Out (97.3 Overs) Trail by 144 Runs, Tickner 8NO.

The Derbantshire Innings ends when Ben Aitchison Tom Hartley High to George Bell on the Midwicket limit for a very valuable 45.

3.35 pm

Derbantshire 1st Hosten 312-9 (97 Overs) Trail by 146 runs, Aitchison 44 Tickner 8

Derbantshire avoids the sequel after Blair Tickner Randen James Anderson over slip for 4 before he drives the next ball for 4 by coverage.

3.30 pm Wicket

Derbantshire 1st Hosten 304-9 (96.2 Overs) Trail by 154 Runs, Aitchison 44 Tickner 0

Ben Aitchison inserts a 4 and two sixes from one of Luke Wells to bring Derbantshire to 5 points to avoid the sequel.

But James Anderson caught Zak Chappell on a short leg for 24 different a short ball.

15.23 hours

Derbantshire 1st Hosten 287-8 (95 Overs) Trail by 171 runs, Chappell 23 Aitchison 28

James Anderson returns to the attack, but hits two fours through Ben Aitchison who achieves the 50 -partnership of 106 balls.

15.09 hours

Derbantshire 1st Hosten 277-8 (91 Overs) Trail by 181 Runs, Chappell 22 Aitchison 19

Zak Chappell and Ben Aitchison continue to frustrate Lancashire with a partnership that is now worth 41 runs of 82 balls.

2.40 pm

Derbantshire 1st Inns 249-8 (84 Overs) Trail by 209 Runs, Chappell 9 Aitchison 8

Lancashire took the new ball as soon as it became available with Marcus Harris, who handed him to George Bailey and Tom Bailey.

2.18 pm Wicket

Derbantshire 1st Hosten 236-8 (77.1 Overs) Trail by 222 Runs, Chappell 4 Aitchison 0

Brooke Guest goes for 77 and that is a big wicket for the part -time spider by Josh Bohannon who cannot hide his joy from claiming his 14th first -class wicket.

Bohannon threw one up and pulled the guest in an extensive shot with the batter that aimed at his stumps.

It is the first Wicket from Bohannon since May 2021.

2.15 pm

Derbantshire 1st Hosten 232-7 (76 Overs) Trail by 226 Runs, Guest 77 Chappell 0

A frightened moment for Brooke guest who just hooks a bouncer from Anderson Phillip that just over the head of Tom Bailey on Fine Legs for six for six.

2.05 pm Wicket

Derbantshire 1st Hosten 219-7 (73.2 Overs) Trail by 239 Runs, Guest 64 Chappell 0

Tom Hartley and Anderson Phillip take the ball after lunch and combine them for the first wicket of the afternoon.

Anuj Dal hangs his head after playing a pretty bad slot Hartley that dollies to Phillip in Gully before 19. A little extra bouncing there from Hartley who might cheat the batter.

1 pm, lunch day 3

Derbantshire 1st Inns 205-6 (67 Overs) Trail by 253 Runs, Guest 53 Dal 16

A morning that completely left Derbantshire's during that 76-run partnership between Brooke Guest, who is 52 not during lunch, and Jack Morley with a career-best 41 got a sudden shock when George Baldenson struck twenty minutes before the break.

12.46pm

Derbantshire 1st Hosten 193-6 (63 Overs) Trail by 265 Runs, Gast 51 Dal 6

Brooke Guest goes to his fifty of 114 balls, but Anuj Dal gives almost a chance, Luke Wells cuts to the leg with the ball that returns to a short leg, but with Bell unable to catch it from the rebound.

12.40 pm Wicket

Derbantshire 1st Hosten 182-6 (61 Overs) Trail by 276 Runs, Gast 46 Dal 0

Two wickets in the over for George Baldenson who catches Martin Andersson LBW fourth ball!

12.37pm Wicket

Derbantshire 1st Hosten 182-5 (60.2 Overs) Trail by 276 runs, Gast 46 Andersson 0

George Balderson finally makes the breakthrough that Lancashire needed, where Jack Morley leaves for a career-best 41 after it directly to Keaton Jennings in Midwicket.

12.15pm

Derbantshire 1st Hosten 176-4 (56 overs) Trail by 282 runs, guest 43 morley 38

Jack Morley inner edges against Tom Hartley, but the chance is difficult and will not be taken.

Noon

Derbantshire 1st Hosten 159-4 (51 Overs) Trail by 299 Runs, Guest 37 Morley 28

A good first hour for Derbantshire with Jack Morley who is the same as his career-best score and this pair has now added 50 of 116 balls.

11.45 am

Derbantshire 1st Hosten 135-4 (46 overs) Trail by 323 runs, Guest 23 Morley 18

So far no breakthrough for Lancashire in the first 45 minutes and James Anderson is replaced by Tom Bailey after a five-over spell.

11.30 am

Derbantshire 1st Hosten 131-4 (43 Overs) Trail by 327 Runs, Guest 23 Morley 14

Tom Hartley Anderson Phillip replaces the first bowling change of the day.

11.15 am

Derbantshire 1st Hosten 118-4 (39 Overs) Trail by 340 Runs, Guest 20 Morley 4

A fairly pretty start to the third day so far with 6 points taken from the first three overs. The only moment is that the ball is changed this morning after 16 deliveries.

It is a double Anderson attack with Jimmy and Anderson Phillip who share the opening overs.

Derbyshire needs another 190 runs to prevent the sequel.

11.00 am

Derbantshire 1st Hosten 112-4 (36 Overs) Trail by 346 Runs, Guest 14 Morley 4

The applause goes out for James Anderson who bows the first of the day.

9.30 am

James Anderson made the headlines with his wickets to reduce Derbantshire last night to 112-4 with the visitors 346 runs behind Lancashire at the end of the game.

Former Lancashire players Brooke Guest and Jack Morley will resume the Derbantshire -Innings on 14 and 4.

Our report from yesterday can be found via the button below.

We still have a sunny morning in Emirates Old Trafford with game because of starting at 11 am.

Day 2 report