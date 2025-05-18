The Indian football team beats Bangladesh in the final to win title





Earlier in the game, India came to fly out of the blocks. Reach a free kick from more than 30 meters out, Shami saw the Bangladesh keeper something from position and went for goal in the second minute. The Bengal keeper got his hands to the ball, but Shamis Curling Strike had enough power behind it to rim the net. India dominated the possession and pushed Bangladesh on the back foot after an early lead. In the 16th minute Omang Dodum cut through the defense with a solo run and was almost a second in. Mahin made an essential salvation to keep Bangladesh in the competition. Bangladesh gradually grew in the game and cut India -passing channels. Against the break the visitors began to threaten with set pieces, but Indias Backline was sturdy. The equalizer came in the 61st minute. A corner woke a scrambling in the box and MD Joy Ahaed on the loose ball, shot it past Suraj Singh to level the score. It was the first goal that India had admitted in the tournament. From there, both teams pressed a winner, but the game became Cagey and physically. The last third became a battlefield and there were little opportunities in between. With the whistle blows full -time, it all came down to the dreaded Fine -shootout. The Indian captain Shami came a second time to bury the last penalty in the net and to send his team and the crowd to Delirium. Defending champion India made the final with an impressive 3-0 win against the Maldives in the semi-final. Earlier in the tournament, the Indian U19 football team about Group B after beating Sri Lanka with 8-0 and Nepal with 4-0.

