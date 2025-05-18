Medford, Mon (May 18, 2025) – The Tufts University Men's Tennis Team took a thunderous 4-1 victory against RPI to continue to the NCAA Division III Tennis Championship Quarterfinals in 2025 in Claremont, California against no. 6 Emory. It is their fourth consecutive season on the NCAA -left site and their third consecutive game against a ranked opponent.

Match Details

Championship

Date: Monday, May 19, 2025, 4:00 PM Est

Location: Biszantz Family Tennis Center, Claremont, California

Live coverage: Live Statistics – Live Video

A look at the Jumbos (22-2):

Despite the suffering of a heartbreaking loss for Middlebury in the New England Small College Athletic Conference Tournament, the Jumbos were very well reflected with a few victories against ranked competition in the NCAA Division III Championship Tournament.

The Jumbos enter the quarter-final round with a 22-2 record and were ranked at number three in the most recent Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) survey. Both Vuk Vuksanovic And Javier Gonzalez Will compete later in May in the individual championships of the NCAA in the singles and Doubles.

The Nescac player of the year 2025, Vuksanovic comes in the quarterfinals as the best -ranked player for the Jumbos. He keeps the number two ranking in the individual ITA survey, and his impressive 24-3 record leads Tufts in singles playing this season. The senior has won all 13 of his earlier singles matches and also has a 23-5 record in doubles in the quarterfinals.

Gonzalez is ranked as the number 17 singles player in the most recent Ita survey, making it two consecutive weeks in the top 20 for the junior. He is wearing an eight competition -winning streak in Singles that plays in the quarterfinals and has won both doubles games in the NCAA tournament.

Senior Deep acaroglu is the third Jumbo that is within the top 50 in the recent ITA survey, whereby the number 47 ranking is held. He enters the quarterfinals round as the winner of nine of his previous 12 singles matches. He also has a record of 15-8 in the game when he enters the quarter-final round.

Junior Andrej Djokic Grab a deadly slap in the singles, while his 16-5 plate reflects in singles game. He enters the quarter -final round as the winner of six of his last eight games. Alex Ganchev Has been the yin of Djokic's Yang, exciting in the doubles with a 15-1 record and a 10-match-winning series.

First -year Dynamo Stavros Mastrogamvrakis is still 14-1 in the year in Singles game after his previous two games were left, and GARV BAHL Improved to play 9-0 in Singles playing after a victory over the number five position against Goucher.

The Jumbos wear a total profit percentage of 92% in the quarter -final round and a profit percentage of 78% in both singles and doubles. It is their fourth consecutive season in the NCAA Elite Eight and wants to return to the title match for the first time since 2023. Karl Gregor Will be at the helm to lead the Jumbos through the quarterfinals round.

A look at the Eagles (17-6):

After a victory in the third place in the UAA tournament, the Eagles rattled a few of 4-0 wins to break out of their regional final and reach the quarterfinals round. The Eagles are looking for their seventh national title to link the record of most team titles of all time.

The Eagles were arranged as the number six team in the most recent ITA survey and are led by exchange Feng playing in singles with a record of 17-4 in general. Feng is arranged as the number 13 singles player separately.

EFE COMU is also a threat in the singles, ranked as the number 29 singles player with a 16-11 record. Dean Kamenev is ranked as the number 41 singles player with a 10-6 record, and John Lasanajak makes the four Eagles in the top-50-arranged singles players with a 14-7 record.

Feng and Christian Lie are arranged as the number seven double pairs in the ITA polls with a 21-6 record to their names. The Eagles have consistently shaken their doubles combinations outside their ranked duo, with the combination of Kamenev and Ajay Kartiks who see the second time together with a 4-7 record.

Emory enters the quarter -final round as winners of three straight matches, and will pose a threat to the Jumbos in Singles play.

A look at Johns Hopkins (16-7) & Denison (25-2):

The advancing team of the Tufts versus Emory Match will play the winner of the game that takes place at the same time between Johns Hopkins and Denison on Tuesday 20 May at 8 p.m. Denison has the number two rankings in the ITA survey and Johns Hopkins was ranked by number eight.

Denison has arranged two singles players in the ITA Top-5, with Kael Shalin Shah arranged number three and Ethan Green arranged number four in Singles play. Shalin Shah enters the quarterfinals round with a 28-6 singles record while Green De Ronde comes in with a singles record of 25-7. For the number two, the two combine ranked double pairs with a 27-5 record together.

Jacob Patterson is number 20 to make the three Denison -arranged singles players, and couples with Colin Gawley pairs for the number 16 ranked double pairs. Denison is a well -completed team and is looking for their first title competition in the program history.

Johns Hopkins highly ranked singles player is Chakor Sankaran Rajendra at number 28 with a record of 17-12 in Singles Play. Daniel Ardila is number 43 with a record of 10-6 in Singles Play.

Ardila and David Blenkiron combine for the number eight-arranged double pairs with a record of 12-9. Johns Hopkins is also looking for their first performance of the men's tennis title.

