Kirkell: No, Golden Knights should not blow it up
In recent days, the Vegas Golden Knights have been the subject of a bit of discourse. Is their cup star closed? If so, should they blow it up?
Questions can be expected after a post season, but this is an overreaction. Most teams would win a round as a successful season. However, because the Golden Knights have developed such a culture to win, everything a Stanley Cup is considered a failure.
But let's get one thing right: the Golden Knights should not blow it up under any circumstances.
The Golden Knights have the cornerstones needed to win another Stanley Cup. They have a number one center and a number one defender in their Prime. And they have a proven winning goalkeeper in the net.
Jack Eichel has been an exceptional two -way roads for some time, but he really attacked during the regular season. Eichel finished the season with 94 points in 77 games. An injury kept him out of a few games at the end of the year; Otherwise he would have pushed 100 points.
Shea Theodore has been playing at the level of a number one defender for years. He received national attention this season when he was appointed face-off team of Canadas 4 Nations. An injury in the first game somewhat derailed his season, but despite missing 15 games, he hit a career in points and assists.
Despite the struggle of this late season, Adin Hill has proven that he can lead the Golden Knights to a Stanley Cup. He is big, he is smart and he is hard to rattle. This season he put new career heights in starts, victories and shutouts. He won earlier in the play -offs and he can do it again.
Yes, the Golden Knights are bruzing this year in the second round. But it is clear why: when it came to it, they couldn't score.
No, it's not time to blow it up. What the Golden Knights should do is add. They have to add fast scoring wings, I wonder how Jonathan Marchessault is doing! But I wander.
Now the Golden Knights Wingers have under contract can Score.
There is Mark Stone, who left Game 3 early after an injury. He played it in Game 4, but the injury was serious enough to prevent him from playing game 5. For his injury, Stone was a point-per-game player this late season, with four goals and four assists in eight games. If he could have played, it is difficult to imagine that the captain is not on the line with the season on the line.
There is Pavel Dorofeyev, who missed three games this late season due to an injury. Even when he played, he didn't look completely healthy. After scoring 35 goals during the regular season, Dorofeyev only succeeded in the play -offs.
There is Ivan Barbashev, who had an late season to forget with just one goal and one assist in 11 games. Was this play -off a biter, or was his 2023 late season a ranger? Only time will learn, but when Barbashev won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019, he only had three goals and three assists in 25 games.
Who else in this Golden Knights selection should be considered a scoring winger? Reilly Smith, Victor Olofsson and Brandon Saad fit the bill, but all three are due to the decline of contracts. Brett Howden had a good regular season, but in the play -offs he returned to a check. Keegan Kolesar also had a good regular season, but did not score 35 games ago since 27 February.
In injuries happen during the Stanley Cup -Play -offs. If possible, you're doing it out and play this time of the year, but they are not always at 100%. The more players can score, the better. And the Golden Knights need more of that.
Here is the reality of the situation, there is no one in the pipeline that can be done in the near future. Trevor Connelly is a great prospect, but when I explored the Henderson Silver Knights last month, he didn't seem to be close to NHL-Ready. So, scoring help will have to come from outside.
Because their prospectpool is shallow, the Golden Knights do not have much tradable assets. So that leaves free desk.
Let's get rid of one thing: the Golden Knights don't have a Mitch Marner money. They have $ 9,615 million From salary cap space next season. That is a bit to work with, but it is nowhere near what Marner will order.
Since the Golden Knights will probably be able to handle the best free agents, general manager Kelly McCrimmon will have to become creative. After the late season that he had, Nikolaj Ehlers probably played out of the Price range of Vegas, and Brock Book will have a good part of the lovers who have more to offer than the Golden Knights.
This team is not one player away from winning the Stanley Cup 2026; The Golden Knights are not That near. But they are not too far away.
