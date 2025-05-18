Penn State finally found its way to the semi -final of the Football Playoff lecture last season, but with a regular loss of season for Ohio State, and the two CFP victories that come over Smu and Boise State because of confusing play -off sowing, big game James Franklin has not yet closed his doubts. However, during his 12-year term of office in Penn State, 2025 is his best chance.

After the CFP-Halve final loss against Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl and a 13-3 season, Franklin managed to keep a lot of his loaded schedule intact during the season. Drew Allar, Nicholas Singleton, Kaytron Allen, Dani Dennis-Sutton, Zane Durant and Zakee Wheatley all delayed their approaching NFL career for a new shot at a national title. And after a few large transfer portal, it is about recharging the wide reception room and strengthening the defense for the former defensive coordinator of the state of Ohio Jim Knowles, the Nittany Lions could go into the best team in the country next season.

The pressure has never been higher on Franklin, but with a soft non-conference slate, the 2025 schedule is perfect to get Penn State back in the Big Ten Championship Game and the CFP. Here is a look at every match on the schedule and a much too early prediction that comes from the spring ball.

In the first season under Jeff Choate, Nevada managed an improvement of one game last season and ended the Ken Wilson era with 3-10 after back-to-back 2-10 seasons. Perhaps the Wolf Pack will manage four victories this season, but one of that does not come to the costs of Penn States.

After three consecutive 4-8 seasons under Mike Macintyre, FIU went on to Willie Simmons this season, but it will take more than one transfer portal cycle to turn the Golden Panthers.

Penn states that Running Game will remain the same with Singleton and all back, but the passing game will be very different without a tight end Tyler Warren. The Nittany Lions have a perfect three-game runway for Allar to develop a report with Kyron Hudson, Trebor Pena and Devonte Ross.

Villanova may have sent a pope to the Vatican, but the wildcats have alone sent six players to the NFL concept Because Howie Long was a second round pick in 1981. Penn states that the attack should shoot on all cylinders in week 3, and the Nittany Lions will blow Villanova in Beaver Stadium.

Week 4: day

Penn State avoided Oregon in the regular season last year, but fell on the ducks in the Big Ten Championship game. However, Franklin kept much more talent in Happy Valley than Lanning in Eugene, and with a young quarterback like Dante Moore who came to a difficult environment such as Beaver Stadium, Penn State should have the upper hand.

Offensive coordinator of Oregon, Will Stein, in combination with Dillon Gabriel and Tez Johnson, Tom Allens Defense set fire to Indianapolis last season, and that had to be one of the big reasons that Franklin Allen led to Clemson and spent Big to replace him after his championship run.

Knowles suppressed the ducks in the Rose Bowl by placing Superstar Safety Caleb Downs directly in the middle of the field, where Gabriel made contact with Johnson so often last season. Penn State has no player of Downs -caliber on defense, but with knowles wealth of experience, hell finds another solution to slow down the ducks.

UCLA received a big boost in the Spring Transfer Portal window, when the former five-star Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Tennessee left in the midst of a NIL dispute and returned to LA, but Deshaun Foster still has a long way to build his new QB selection. De Bruins can set up a few points next season, but they cannot delay Penn States Running Game like last season with Nicholas Singleton in the Nittany Lions 27-11 victory.

Northwestern was also upgraded at Quarterback in the Transfer Portal, with SMU Transfer Preston Stone, who lost his job to Kevin Jencing last season. However, if the Nittany Lions Jennings would flummxox in the first round of the CFP, how bad would things look like with his backup? Penn State must continue to roll 8 matchup in a brutal week.

It is never easy to win at kinnick stadium, and now that kirk ferentz has a competent offensive coordinator and an intriguing transfer quarterback, the hawkeyes could take a real step forward in 2025. Schedule because the nittany lions can still grab a cfp bid with two losses, but three will be too many.

Penn State should be able to overwhelm Iowa with his superior talent, but this game can have a number of late game Allar heroic, and a game-winning drive in a difficult place like this could strengthen its place as a first round pick in the 2025 NFL version.

Week 9: Day

James Franklin is 1-10 against the state of Ohio, but this could be the first time that he comes in the matchup with the really superior selection. Ryan Day may have the best player in College Football on both sides of the ball with Caleb Downs and Jeremiah Smith, but the hell break into a new Quarterback and just lost 14 players of the NFL Draft and seven over the first two rounds. Even for an NFL factory such as one day runs in Columbus, that is just too much talent to overcome and still fight for a national championship.

And yet Franklins only came across the Buckeyes at a wonderfully blocked field goal that turned a touchdown in 2016 for a touchdown. Until he proves that he can beat the Buckeyes without a divine intervention, this game is a loss for the Nittany Lions.

Curt Cignetti shocked everyone when he brought Indiana to the CFP last season, but his team was not a party for Ohio State of Notre Dame in his two losses. This year, despite the reloading of the transfer portal with former Cal Quarterback Fernanado Mendoza and sticking to several important defensive pieces, Indiana will take a step back.

The Hoosiers could still compete for a CFP spot with Oregon and Penn State as the only two Big ten -power pockets on the schedule, so Cignetti will do everything to keep this game closed. That can include a long, late and meaningless touchdown drive to make the score look better, such as last year against Ohio State.

Jonathan Smith slowly turns things around in East Lansing, and year 2 should offer a little more promise. Smith has an intriguing Quarterback in Aidan Chiles, who followed him from Oregon State, but Chiles turned the ball too much about last season and he cannot get away with those mistakes against one of the best teams in the country.

Michigan State will hang out in the first half, but in the end Penn State will withdraw from his ninth victory of the season.

Historically, year 3 has always been when Matt Rhules finally rebuilt crescendos. In his third season in Temple he went 10-4 and in his third season in Baylor he won 11 games. He follows a similar route in Nebraska and added a real attacking firepower around Dylan Raiola for his second season. The Cornhuskers can be a Dark Horse Big Ten communications, but there are clear layers in the Big ten, and Nebraska will still not be on Penn States in 2025.

Greg Schiano has again made Rutgers respectable and the program has even made some noise on the recruitment path, but the Scarlet Knights will never be a real threat in the Big ten. Just like 2024 against Maryland, Penn State should cruise in the last week of the season to secure a place in the Big ten Championship match, ending with a 11-1 record.