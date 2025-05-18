



Herning, Denmark-after a scoreless opening period, the United States secured its place in the quarterfinals of the Ice Hockey World Championship with a 6-1 routing Kazakhstan on Sunday. The Americans are bound on top of Group B to the Czech Republic on 14 points, one more than Switzerland. The already qualified Czechs and Swiss have two more games to play in the provisional round. The US completes the group stage against the Czechs on Tuesday. “I thought we were ready to play out of the gate,” said American head coach Ryan Warsofsky. “We must continue to build and prepare for what a big challenge will be against the Czechs on Tuesday.” Despite an unproductive first period in Herning, the US jumped to an impressive lead of five goals in the second. Frank Nazar broke the impasse 6:58 in the period with a shot from the left circle above the glove of Sergei Kudryavtsev. The attacker later added two assists in the game. Defender Jackson Lacombe Pols A Scot of Blue Line through heavy traffic to double the lead with 8:14 to go in the second period. The next two goals came in a period of 58 seconds. Vooruit Tage Thompson scored his fifth at the tournament after receiving a pass from defender Zeev Baumum to bring the score 3-0 with 6:00. Matty Beniers increased the benefit to four of the left circle before Michael Kesselring scored with a high shot from a tight angle from the boards 56 seconds before the end of the period. The American defending star Zach Werenski skated in the direction of the goal before he defeated back -up goalkeeper Maxim Pavlenko who came at the start of the last period. Goalkeeper Jeremy Swayman made 16 Saves for the US In Stockholm, Austria defeated Slovenia 3-2 in a shooting to keep his hope alive to reach the quarterfinals for the first time. Austria is in fourth place with Slovakia in Group A. The top four teams of each group will improve. Later on Sunday, Switzerland meets Hungary in Herning and Slovakia plays Letland in Stockholm.

