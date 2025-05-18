Triels MREGRDH wins in straight sets on Table Tennis World Championship

4-0 is always very nice. I also played very well and did not have to make a stress, MREGRDH told SVT after the game.

The sets were surprising, even between the 7th ranking order MREGRDH and LEENKO, which is in 194th place.

But when it mattered the most, MreGrdh pulled the longest drop. The 23-year-old won in four straight sets (11-8, 11-7, 11-8, 11-7).

Painful shoulder

MREGRDH supplied first -class with his backhands, but had a more difficult time with his forehand. A painful shoulder seems to be the villain in the drama.

We have a good grip on what it is and I know how to deal with it after the world championship, and so on. I can wake up and have a lot of pain that I had today, and could not pull the ball as I am used to. But I can crochet and play a little differently, so I still have the chance to win matches in other ways, says MreGrdh.

In the next round he will meet Argentinian Francisco Sanchi, in 172nd place in the world.

Earlier on Sunday, Mattias Falck won his match in the Singles Tournament against Argentinian Santiago Lorenzo with 4-3 in sets. The South Korean Cho dae-seong awaits in the next round.

Strong victory by Kllberg

In the mixed Doubles, Kristian Karlsson and Stina Kllberg won against the Ukrainian duo Anton Limonov and Solomiya Brateyko with 3-0 in sets. Karlsson and Falck also go up in the Doubles after 3-1 in sets against a few from Madagascar.

In the first round of the singles tournament, Stina Klberg later took a real scalp when they experienced Huang Yi-Hua, Taiwan, who was beating in 29th place in the world. The 65th ranking Swede won 4-1 in sets. In the next game, the North Korean Kim Kum-Yong awaits.

Linda Bergstrm also stands up in the singles after 4-1 in sets against the Ukrainian Solomiya Brateyko. For Filippa Bergand it was a direct exit. The 17th ranking order Adriana Diaz, Puerto Rico, won 4-1.