Former SEC Football Committees with Birth Test HBCU
In the heart of the Mississippi -Delta, Itta Bena, Mississippi -lies a city of just over 1,700 people where the echoes of a proud HBCU football still hanging from the days of Jerry Rice and Willie Totten. While the team that plays in the stadium that bears the surnames of both legends has fallen at difficult times, the Return of Hometown HeroDante Kelly, could just be the spark that Mississippi Valley State University desperately needs.
A former 3-star recruit, once one of the most exciting high school players in the state, is transferred to the state of Mississippi Valley to continue its university football career after FBS stops in the SEC and Sun Belt. For Mississippi Valley and Dante Kelly it is deeper than just another transfer-it is a full circle return to its roots and the HBCU in his backyard.
Hometown Kid, Birth city HBCU
Dante Kelly is not only from Mississippi – he comes from Itta Bena. He played his high school ball for head coach Eric House at Leflore County High School. Under the leadership of House, the Tigers became a formidable force in Mississippi's class 2A football. Leflore County won Back-to-Back District Championships in 2021 and 2022, including a team record with a 70-point victory in 2022, the Senior Season of Dante Kelly.
Kelly was almost unstoppable during that 2022 season. He was named Mississippi Small School All-State after leading Leflore County with 105 tackles and four interceptions. His great game earned 3-star status from rivals and 247SportsRank among the top 50 players in Mississippi and attract the attention of Power 4 football programs.
Kelly would be committed to Vanderbilt, get the chance to play in the SEC and to earn a top course. “Vanderbilt gets a very special player that I think will ever be an NFL talent. Heaven is the limit for Dante,” Eric House told Vandysports.com. “The things that hold on to Dante are his physical properties. He is 6-foot-3 and about 210 pounds. It is very athletic. What protrudes is absolutely his speed, especially his speed and agility for that size.”
A detour through the SEC and Southern Miss
Limited playing time and a coaching change marked Kelly's time at Vanderbilt. After a Redshirt season, Kelly entered the transfer portal and landed at Southern Miss – a movement that brought him closer to home, but not entirely.
At Southern Miss he still didn't find his rhythm completely. After fighting through depth Chart Battles in Hattiesburg, Kelly made a decision that surprised some but was completely logical for those in the HBCU community.
He came home. The home base of Itta Bena. At Mississippi Valley State University. The home base of the HBCU that has been to his backyard all the time.
Mississippi Valley State: a program with history – and a hill to climb
The state of Mississippi Valley is not new to get newspapers. This is the school where Jerry Rice became a legend and fits from Willie Totten in one of the most productive university crimes ever catching. It is an HBCU with a rich football tradition, although have been difficult in recent years.
A combination of low financing, poor facilities and coaching turnover has held the Delta Devils at the bottom of the rankings of the FCS. They have not had a winning season in more than ten years and go 1-11 in 2024.
But change can be on the horizon.
The school recently hired Terrell Buckley as the 19th main football coach of the Delta Devils. A resident of Pascagoula, Mississippi, Buckley's return to the Magnolia State means a return home for the CFB large and successful NFL player whose football trip started on Mississippi Soil. His appointment resonates deep with the community and symbolizes a shared journey with Dante Kelly, because they both return to their roots to elevate their hometown HBCU.
“We are going to build a culture of responsibility, hard work and faith – because winning begins with the standards we set and the mindset that we take with us every day,” Buckley said on his recruitment.
With the leadership of Buckley and a player of the caliber of Dante Kelly, MVSU wants to re -encourage the spirit of his legendary past and forge a new path forward, embody the resilience and pride of the football funeral of Mississippi Valley.
A comeback story in the making
Kelly brings Power Five experience, SEC level conditioning and a competitive advantage that the current schedule is missing. His presence immediately increases the defense and gives it a player who can match against Top FCS talent. He is also a symbol – a hopeful proof that local talent does not have to leave to be great.
At a time when university athletes chase the biggest brands and zero controls, Kelly made a different kind of relocation. He chose the heart above hype. Returning to an HBCU in your hometown is not a common path for a former SEC -athlete. But for Dante Kelly it might be the perfect one.
