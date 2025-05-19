



Randall doubled his pleasure with gold in girls and mixed doubles to lead the Texas Panhandle at the Owl State Tennis Tournament 2025 on Thursday and Friday at various locations in San Antonio.

In total, Amarillo-area athletes fought against the 100-degree temperatures to pick up four silver and six bronze medals to join the two gold during the two-day event.

The Class 4A Mixed Doubles Finals saw a rematch between the Randall duo of Dax Betzen and Kynley Craddock and Canyons Bradley Enriquez and Hannah Terry. Betzen and Craddock, silver and gold medal winners in various events during the State of the State, wins the Eagers. The Randall Mixed Doubles team of Dax Betzen and Kynley Craddock won an Owl Class 4A State title. [Photo courtesy of Darby Norman] With that as a background, the Raiders couple jumped out early in the game to grab the first set 6-1 on the back of their forehands and net game. However, the Canyon networks were not surprised because they played tough in a second set that was full of energy on both sides. With the heat on Betzen, which has a full beard for his share in one ACT game next week, and the diminutive Craddock, the two needed only one serve break to claim gold. At 5-4 they did exactly that and let them out a loud yes while they held down a gold medal and victory. Randall Head Tennis Coach Darby Norman was full of praise for both parties after the game. Give Canyon credit that they fought hard and refused to withdraw, “said Norman.” I am so proud of our children because they played motivated and concentrated the entire game. On the field next to the mixed Doubles pair, their teammates were Gabby Dishong and Emmalee Sillivent. Daalong, last year's state champion in girls, doubles next to Craddock, wanted to close her career in high school on top, but it would not be easy. In the semi-final they took a split set victory over Fredericksburgs Gabriella Sifford and Angela Lopez, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, to earn a place in the final. Wimberlylylys Kennedy and Lillian Kate Carson were about the net in the last match. The couple had defeated Dishong in team tennis in the fall, so she was aware of how difficult this competition would be. The game was closed early when Sillivent looked like the sandy veteran who kept the couple in the game. There was a lot of pressure on Emmalee this week and she came on with flag colors that Norman led. I had to challenge them early in the game and Daalong said that it was exactly what she needed. Daalong and SilliVent locked that first set at 6-4 and refused the Texans to give a few a shot to win the second set by staying stable and a 6-3 second set and gold medals to get their necks. Coach Norman then shone over the double group. What a great day to fight against the heat, nerves and get two gold medals is incredible. It is really fantastic to see the children do in the work and to get the fruits of it. Cooper Richardson van West Plains won a silver medal during the Owl Class 4A State Tournament. [Photo courtesy of Craig Sperry] Participating in Canyons Enriquez and Terry with silver on the day was a trio of players. In class 5a, Sara Shelhamer from Amarillo High was running through a glove of talent, including a semi-final victory, 6-3, 6-4, about Reyna Xiao from Veterans Memorial before being confronted with a well-known foe in Hope Willis or Abilene Wylie. Willis took Shelhamer in the regional final and turned out to be just too much for the talented second-year student who again took a 6-4, 6-1 victory in the final of the girls singles. In class 4A, Cooper Richardson continued to play stable tennis for two days and took a debilitating and hard-earned three set of victory over Pentecost Malcolm Moore, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7). Richardson crossed a few match points in that victory to continue to the final. Waiting about the net in that last game was Panther Creek second -year Aariz Rehman. Despite the flowering Serve and Forehand of Rehman, the Wolves Junior held itself in the competition by reaching almost everything and forcing the Panther Creek star in verminous mistakes. On 5-4, the demonstrative Rehman used to take the first set and then on its way with an attack of power to catch up with Richardson 6-1 in the second set and a gold medal. Will Sims of Miami, left, and breaking early silver in the boys' doubles on the Owl Class 1a State Tennis Tournament. [Photo courtesy of Nikki Crismas] In the city, the only Owl Class 1A athletes who play for gold Miamis Hard Hitting Doubles team of Will Sims and break early. After a two-set victory on Menards Zeke Hernandez and Cado Bannowsky, 7-6 (2), 6-4, the Warriors-Netters went further to the final to face it with the Benjamin-Broer duo of Keegan and Tallon Hayes. In a tough match, the Mustangs Brother Combo got up early and achieved a 6-2 opening set of victory and Matte in the second set to claim the victory and the title. In the Amarillo-area, six entries claimed bronze, because every early victories took before they fell into the semi-final. Herefords Brandon Ysaguirre covered a great career with a third place with a third place in the class 4A Boys Singles to fall to Rehman in the Half Semis in the hall Southwestern Oklahoma State Signernee in Basketball, Kasidy Russell from McLean, won bronze in the class 1A Girls Singles, while a few Nazareth Girls Dubbels team also took a spot in third place. Sisters Maddie and Kate Brockman and Taryn Wethon and Kambri Cleuvinger fought hard in the Semis in the Semis. In mixed doubles in class 1A, their teammates Caysen High and Brooklyn Birkenfeld, a Wayland Baptist Basketball, signed, a heartache in the semi -final to also pick up bronze. For a full look at all action at the OWIL status meeting you can follow the link below https://playtennis.usta.com/competitions/texastenniscoachesassociationie/tournamenten/draws/a191137

