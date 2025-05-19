Sports
Is Notre Dame a top five in the University Football Program?
2024 changed the story of the modern Notre Dame program
2024 was a huge year for Marcus Freeman. While he took his third year at the helm of the Irish program, the weight of the world was on his shoulders to deliver in the “holy” third go that has been a historic benchmark that indicates which coaches will “make” in South Bend and which will flame.
In response to all this edition, the Irish won 14 games in a row, including three Playoff victories on the way to a competitive, albeit the disappointing title game performance. Where does Notre Dame enter the 2025 season in the Pantheon of College Football?
Is Notre Dame a top five program now?
Notre Dame has to do more to be a top five program, at least for now
Being a real top five program seems a bit premature, after the one big year.
For me, more is needed than a hot play -off run to launch a program in the top five status, unless the team wins a championship in that year.
Consistency over time is the key.
Loosely based and without any statistics under the feeling of the moment, and. Not because of the history of all time, Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Oregon, with Texas in the running, Penn State who may make a push this year, and … Notre Dame is close by.
If the Irish make a deep play-off run in 2025 with a first start Quarterback to add to the success of 2024, I will be much more inclined to place the Notre Dame in the elite of the elite tier list.
Notre Dame's program has modernized much in the short three years of the Freeman era. The schedule is faster, longer, deeper and athletic than any team that Kelly could dream to put together, and start showing the results.
The Irish go into their “winning window” of the Freeman era, and it will be exciting to see what this program will achieve in the coming seasons.
