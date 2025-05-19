Results of 2025 Riil Boys Tennis Singles and Doubles Championships

Riil State Singles, Dubble Boys Tennis Championships Title matches were played on May 18 in Slater Park. Andrew Smith (La Salle) wins singles; Henry Birbiglia and Connor Meehan (Barrington) win double.

Andrew Smith van La Salle won the Riil Boys Tennis State Singles Tournament and beat his teammate Joe Cavanagh in the final.

Henry Birbiglia van Barrington and Connor Meehan won the title of the doubles and conquered a considerable shortage against Hendricken's Patrick Cavanagh and Shane Ciunci.

Pawkucket Andrew Smith was enthusiastic about winning his first Riil Boys Tennis State Singles Tournament title. He just felt bad about who he had to beat to do it.

After semi -final performances in the first two seasons in La Salle, Smith was expected to reach the Sunday's Championship match. His teammate Joe Cavanagh was not, but earned the place after an exciting victory of three set in the semi -final.

There would be no upset in the final. Smith used his length 6-foot-5 wingspan Infinite and strength to take control of the game in the first set. Cavanagh tried to fight and fight back, but Smith was just too powerful in the 6-2, 6-1 victory.

A few hours today he was not my teammate today, said Smith, who since Jared Dorfman became the first single champion of La Salles in 2004. He was a little bit my opponent, but I am glad I would have him again as my teammate.

He came out to serve big and to hit everything, said Cavanagh. I have many balls back in the first set, but he had many answers.

Smith was not the only one in Slater Park who did that.

Besides Tons Henry Birbiglia and Connor Meehan there were a set and two games removed from the fact that they were swept off the field by Hendrickens Patrick Cavanagh and Shane Ciunci. The Eagles duo again strategy, found a second wind and after coming back to win the second set, that momentum wore the third for the 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 victory.

Not to say that we thought we were gone, but it felt rather hopeless at the time, Birbiglia said about a set and 4-2 in the second before he won the last 10 games. We never lost hope and that is why we came back.

We remained positive, said Meehan said after he had become Barrington's third consecutive double champion. We have made adjustments and we got away.

Smith did not need an escape plan on Sunday.

He looked like a future state champion when he started his career in La Salle and after two semi -final Smith came in this season as one of the favorites to reach the final of Sunday.

Smith called on the first two rounds on 10 May and while his quarterfinals started on Saturday with a grim 7-6 victory over Lincoln-first year students BRADEN Lynch, he did not drop a match in the second before he beat East Greenwich first-year student Tate Coker-Dodman, 6-3, 6-3, in the Halfale.

It was supposed to set up a glorious rubber match with Barrington's Luke Sapolsky, the overall number 1 seed. Cavanagh stood in the way, got hot in the first set and after losing the second where he had match point, he found his competition again to win the third and earn the surprise place.

The good news was that the victory meant that La Salle would have his first singles champion in more than 20 years. The bad news was that the title would be at the expense of a teammate.

Smith and Cavanagh have dealt with the competition professionally. There was no need for strategies or complicated game plans. If you have practiced and played against your opponent for most of the last three seasons, there are no secrets. The one who played better would win.

Sunday, that was Smith. He easily overwhelmed Cavanagh, a filthy baseline player who wins with his ability to get to every ball and pass on opponents when they come to the net.

Cavanagh showed the same amount in his victory against Sapolsky. Smith has never given him the chance to do it again. Smith surprised with his powerful serve and foundations, but his ability to cover every centimeter of the net made it impossible for Cavanagh to string points.

I was looking for weaknesses in this match that I could exploit and play my own game, Smith said. Coming to the net, touching a number of good Volleys and serving well was very important. Absolutely a good baseline game to fall back has really helped.

My game is a supplement to playing smaller players without the wingspan of Andrew, said Cavanagh. I am a bit intimidated by the serve and it is easier to hit passing shots and play defense against a man like Sapolsky.

Andrew Smith is really solid on all its volleys, overhead costs and serves. There is not much to attack.

Cavanagh was wounded in the first set for a ball and played the second set with his right hand heavily recorded, making him defenseless against Smith. The last point was anticlimactic, because Cavanaghs tried to sneak a fast forearm, just to double the error and Smith's first and perhaps not last singles title.

I definitely felt the pressure that this hadn't won before, Smith said. I had to have faith in my assets because I have played tennis for a long time. I was very happy to be on the field; I had a good time and above all, it was a good time.

Two courts down, Birbiglia and Meehan did not have the same kind of experience.

You didn't have to look to know which double team won. The Hendricken -Duo by Patrick Cavanagh and Ciunci were incredibly vocal at every point, whether it cried deep or after a winning shot.

After dropping the first set and 4-2 in the second, Birbiglia and Meehan decided to be a little passive and to keep points alive instead of getting killed.

If you kept your eyes closed, you could see that it worked. Meehan who said he became the man who shouts, getting louder with every point. The Barrington duo played with precision and stole the momentum that it needed, and won four consecutive games to force a third set.

Then something funny happened that she didn't lose any other.

Birbiglia and Meehan drove the wave of energy and never let us glide from the other side of the net. Point after point, game after the game, it was not difficult to find out where the game went. Patrick Cavanagh and Ciunci tried to string points together, but Birbiglia and Meehan were ruthless and practically perfect until they won the last point on a non -birth wrong.

It is really important to get the energy, perhaps to step into their head, said Meehan. Were so cheerful even when they were losing, it was really important to stay positive.

In addition to the pressure of the competition itself, there was also some internal pressure on Birbiglia and Meehan. In addition to Bryce Kupperman and Gabe Anderson who currently playing NRS. 2 and 3 in the team won the last two Doubleskrons and the victory makes the Eagles the first program to win three consecutive Straight Win since South Kingstown in 2015 won his seventh sequence.

Our teammates expected us to win, Meehan said. So we did it for them.