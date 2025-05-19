Sports
Ex-Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho focuses on abrupt removal
HONOLULU (HawaiineWsnow) – A rally was held on Saturday morning to support the former main football coach at Kahuku High School.
It is the first public appearance for Sterling Carvalho since he was abruptly fired in April.
My players can testify, my coaches can do that too and you know, Carvalho told the supporters during the rally. So thank you very much for believing and coming out and to support this.
Carvalho spoke with the dozens of Red Raider -believers along the Kamehameha highway, many hear him from him for the first time since he was removed from his position at Kahuku football.
The rally was compiled by members of the community who have long supported Carvalho.
It was a kind of last minute, North Shore -resident Mandy Mitchell told Hawaii News now. I mean, May is crazy, we graduated, but we were all just very enthusiastic about the chance to get because we care and we support.
The outpouring of love and support from the first day when this happened has just been unspeakable, said Carvalho. Inaccessible for me to even understand how much impact I had as a coach.
Many former players also came to show their solidarity with their head coach.
Certainly, you know, he set the standard, former Kahuku wide receiver Kaininoa Carvalho said. Coach Sterling, we played with these younger boys, and I mean they just see coming out, it certainly speaks volumes.
Carvalho lawyer Michael Green hired in the aftermath of the Vuren, but did not submit a lawsuit.
Green spoke to the public on his behalf, but Carvalho admits that it is away from the public eye.
Am I missing the boys? Yes, do they miss me? Yes, I miss my coaches, but I don't just miss coach, said Carvalho. I miss it to be a servant of the community. That is where the passion of my coaching comes to not only help our players on the field, but also outside the field.
Although the Saturday rally showed strong support for coach Carvalho, his position has become clear: it is no longer about wanting his old position back in Kahuku, but rather his credibility.
Unethical practices that is not of my nature and that is all we want, said Carvalho. Just to have a clear name and for everyone to know what my community knows, that's what we want everyone knows.
His supporters also add that it is not to blame someone, but to help Carvalho get ahead.
Did not call on names and did not try to deteriorate. We want to move forward, Mitchell said. Part of it is knowing the character of this person and ensuring that there are no wrong information or rumors that only spread.
When asked whether Hed returns to the Red Raider activity, said Carvalho, at the moment it is not about coming back my job. The point is that I knew my name.
