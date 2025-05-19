Justin Bieber attends Toronto Hockey Game with Hailey in the midst of Diddy News

Justin Bieber Brackish coverage with wife Hailey Bieber Following the representative of the singer who refuses any involvement in alleged misconduct by the hands of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Justin, 31, was seen grinning and his head together with Music next to Hailey, 28, while attending Sunday 18 May, Hockey Play -Ooff in the Scotiabank Arena of Toronto.

The outing, recorded in images divided via SportsnetS Facebook Page on Sunday, marked the first public appearance since the representative of Justin speculated that he was the victim of Diddy, 55. (Diddy is currently tried for sex trade, racketeering and transport to deal with prostitution. He is not guilty of all charges.)

A representative shared via a statement against US Weekly On Thursday, May 15: “Although Justin is not among the victims of Sean Combs, there are people who have really been damaged by him. The focus of this reality detracts from the justice that these victims deserve legitimate.”

Related: The representative of Justin Bieber focuses on speculation. He was the victim of Diddy

The representative of Justin Bieber has held speculation that the singer was involved in one of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged misconduct. Bieber, 31, stood in the center of non -supported rumors that he was perhaps the victim of Diddy, 55, who is currently on trial for sex trade, racketer and transport to consider prostitution. […]

While attending Sunday's game, where Justin's beloved Toronto Maple Leafs took on the Florida Panthers, Justin threw his arm around Hailey, who also smiled by his side.

The pair also documented the outing through their individual Instagram accounts, in which Justin shared two Instagram, story of Hailey who looked enthusiastically while she walked a hall before the competition. He also shared Sportsnet's Instagram story stated that: “Justin and Hailey Bieber are on site for game 7” and included images of the couple that sucks the atmosphere.

An hour prior to his stories, Justin shared a photo of Hailey who ran backstage during the game, entitled Instagram Rasterfoto, “made it in the building” and tag his wife.

As for Hailey, who married the “What do you mean?” Artist in September 2018 and shared son, Jack Blues, 7 months, with him, the founder of Rhode shared Justin's grid photo of her back through her own Instagram stories.

The model also shared a photo of two Maple Leafs players, Auston Matthews And Mitch MarnerSitting in front of her and Justin, how close the couple the couple was compared to the action of the game.

Thank you! You have successfully subscribed.

Justin, who found fame as a teenager, crossed paths with Diddy early in his career, where many of the non -supported speculation about the involvement of Justin came to Diddy.

Related: Within the connection of Diddy and Justin Bieber over the years

Sean “Diddy” Combs and the old friendship of Justin Bieber were examined after Diddy's arrest in September 2024 for sex trafficking, racketeering -entry and transport to enter into prostitution. (The rapper has not guilty of all charges and denied the allegations against him.) Diddy described Bieber as his “little brother” in the earliest days of the […]

Justin appeared notorious Jimmy Kimmel Live! In 2011 next to Diddy, and said that the music Mogul had promised to buy him a Lamborghini, but he had not received this gift. “He knows better than talking about the things he does with Big Brother Puff on national television,” Diddy responded in the show.

Diddy was arrested in September 2024. His lawyer Marc Agnifilio said in a statement Us At the time: “We are disappointed about the decision to strive for what we think that an unjustified persecution of Mr. Combs is by the office of the American lawyers. He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal. He has been nothing but he was voluntarily moved to New York against his credit. Hide and he looks at his name in court.