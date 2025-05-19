IPL PIX: Sudharsan's Century Powers Titans on Play-Offs

Images of the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

Image: Gujarat Titans Opener Sai Sudharsan celebrates his century against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Photo: BCCI

Openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill scripped an incredible Run-Achtervolging, while Gujarat Titans Delhi Capitals handed over a humiliating defeat of 10-Wicket and sealed their play-off berth in a crucial IPL 2025 match in Delhi on Sunday.

Sudharsan (108 Not Out) and Gill (93 not off) have pursued light work of the target, and caused Gujarat to 205 for no loss with six balls.

While Sudharsan set 12 boundaries and four sixes, Gill hit seven sixes and three four during the undefeated position.

Image: Gujarat Titans Captain Shubman Gill Bats. Photo: BCCI

Kl Rahul flourished like an opener and insisted 14 celebrations and four sixes in an undefeated 112 of 65 balls to push Delhi Capitals to 199/3 after he was brought into the battle.

With this victory, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings also confirmed their play-off berths. In the meantime, Delhi Capitals must win both remaining competitions and trust other results to have a chance to qualify for the knockout phase.

DC's trick to open with a spin-paco combination counterproduct when GT raced without loss in two overs, where Sudharsan plundered 20 runs from t Natarajan, including three four and six. Axar Patel was also expensive and admitted 11 and 12 in his first two overs.

Image: Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan celebrate winning the match against Delhi Capitals. Photo: BCCI

Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman and Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera briefly produced the current of runs with neat spells, because GT 59 reached no loss at the end of the powerplay.

The spin -duo of Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav was introduced shortly thereafter, but DC burned two reviews in successive overs – both with Sudharsan. The left-handed first survived a prisoner-Behind-starting power of Vipraj on 44, and then a leg-for-a-sier from Kuldeep on 46, to the great frustration of the homepeam.

Sudharsan spent his half century with a border of Axar in the ninth.

Gill, who had played second violin until that time, shifted with acceleration and started acting in six. He hit axar over deep midwicket, danced to Kuldeep for a flat six and succeeded it with a new clean hit over Vipraj's head.

Image: Sai Sudarsan hits a Boundari. Photo: BCCI

He then hit Chameera over deep midwicket before raising his fifty of 33 balls – his first four of the innings that come in the 13th. He added another six from Vipraj while DC's bowling wax.

With both openers in full current, GT invented four consecutive overs of double -digit scores from the ninth to the twelfth to struggle control of the chase, up to 154 in 15 overs.

Sudharsan beat Kuldeep for a straight six to bring his century to just 56 balls and ended the match with another six from Vipraj in the 19th.

Image: Delhi Capitals Opener Kl Rahul celebrates his century against Gujarat Titans. Photo: BCCI

Earlier DC suffered an early blow when Faf du Plessis (5) was rejected by Arshad Khan (1/7 in 2 overs) in the fourth.

Image: Kl Rahul hits a six. Photo: BCCI

Rahul, however, anchored the innings with calmness and aggression and forged a 90-run stand-off 52 balls with Abishek Porel (30), followed by a 45-run partnership in 26 balls with skipper Axar Patel (25), and an unbroken 48-run stand-off 22 deliveries with Tristic Stubbs.

Image: Prasidh Krishna celebrates with teammates after taking the Wicket from Axar Patel. Photo: BCCI

Rahul, who has been successful as an opener for his previous franchises, was in complete control, pepper the off-side with fresh cuts and easy to clean up the ropes. He pulled Kagiso Rabada over long leg for his first six and followed it with another long.

Abishek broke in with two sixes before he fell to Sai Kishore, but Rahul continued to accelerate and set three boundaries in a single over the left arm spinner.

Image: Abishek Porel Bats. Photo: BCCI

Axar joined the act with a four and a six from Sai Kishore to push the score past 150 before he was fired by Prasidh Krishna.

Rahul kept the momentum in the Death Overs and launched two sixes in the 19th to bring his century into 60 balls – his first ton this season and fifth in the IPL.

Image: R Sai Kishore celebrates with teammates after taking the Abishek Porel wicket. Photo: BCCI

Stubbs took the finish hand with a few big hits, because DC just shy for the 200-run mark.