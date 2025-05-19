Sports
European football: Lazios Late Penalty Deals Hammer Blow to Inter Title Bid | European club football
UnderThe title hopes were given a crushing blow when a late Pedro penalty earned Lazio A 2-2 draw at San Siro, to leave the series a champions and to let a point behind Napoli go in the last game of the season.
Of Napoli held up to a 0-0 draw by ParmaInter missed the perfect opportunity to go to the pole position at the right time, but Yann Bisseck went from Held to Schurk and gave the 90th minute a fine after opening the score.
Bisseck placed Inter at the end of the first half, but Lazio drew level with a Pedro goal in the 72nd minute. Denzel Dumfries put Inter back in the front with 11 minutes to go, but Pedro converted the place to break internships.
Intersee Marko Arnautovic shuffled a shot near time and had the ball in the net and seemed to have won a dramatic victory, but the goal was excluded from offside.
Inter is 78 points and its way to Como on the last day while Napoli is at 79, and they will organize Cagliari. If the sides end up on points, the title is decided by a play -off.
Napoli created several promising opportunities to seal a victory, with the most exciting moment came deep in the stop time. David Neres was brought down by Parmas Mathias Fjrtoft Lvik, in which the referee initially grants a penalty. However, after a long video assistant referee review, the decision was destroyed.
Juventus consolidated their hold in fourth place with a 2-0 win at home UdineseKeep the hosts on the right track to secure Champions League football for next season thanks to goals from Nicols Gonzlez and Dusan Vlahovic.
Juventus moved to 67 points, one first Roma defeat Milan 3-1, with Lazio a point further behind after their draw at Inter. That Roma game was Claudio Ranieris last the lead in the Stadio Olimpico, and he was honored by the home fans and club with special presentations.
Gianluca Mancini led Roma in an early lead and Milan was 10 men halfway through the first half when Santiago Gimnez was punished for an elbow on Mancini. But Milan leveled six minutes from the break through Joo Flix.
Roma was again at the front in the 58th minute, Leandro Paredes scored directly from a free kick and Bryan Cristante scored three minutes of the time from outside the area to complete the victory.
PSV EindhovenS Luuk de Jong and Malik Tillman scored the second half of goals to maintain the title of the Dutch league in a nervous 3-1 victory at Sparta Rotterdam While their side was held AjaxS Challenge in Sunday's final round of competitions.
PSV has lifted the title they won last season to take their overall count to 26, 10 behind Ajax, because they ended the season with 79 points of 34 games, one for their big rivals from Amsterdam.
After 27 minutes, Ivan Perisic brought PSV ahead, but when Gjivai Zechil equalized for Sparta, Ajax, who had a nine point lead in the title race at a certain stage, took over the table at the top of the table while won 2-0 at FC Twente at home.
But De Jong restored PSVS lead after 58 minutes and when Tillman shot in a third of the edge of the box with six minutes, the visitors were able to celebrate their seventh victory in a row and claim the competition championship. On 61 years and 178 days, PSVS Peter Bosz is the oldest manager to win the Dutch competition.
Ajax managed to go two points from their previous 12 in the last day, which breathed new life into a title race that they seemed to have sewn in mid -April.
They took the lead by Jordan Henderson against Twente to briefly jump into a provisional first place, but that took only 30 seconds before Perisic went home from close up to give PSV the lead in Rotterdam.
When Zachil equalized after 52 minutes for Sparta with a goal that was going on, Ajax returned to the top again. But De Jong shot home from Close-Range to restore PSVS lead and Tillmen added the third goal with a nice strike.
Feyenoord ended in the third and final Champions League place despite a 2-0 loss HeerenveenAlthough they have to go through the qualifications.
In Spain, Villarreal Fought back to shock BarcelonaHanding the La Liga champions their first competition -the defeat since the end of December. After securing the title after Thursday 2-0 victory at City Rivals Espanyol gave them an inviolable lead about the competition with two more games to play, Barcelonas Home Game would be a chance to celebrate and present the Liga trophy to their fans, but Villarreal spoiled the party.
The former Newcastle and Leicester attacker Ayoze Prez opened the score for the visitors and thought it was just of a counterattack in the fourth minute. Yet Baras Lamine Yamal leveled in the 38th minute with a curly attack and Fermin Lpez gave them the lead with a shot from the edge of the box in the first half of the stopping time.
Santi, however, came five minutes after the break and the Canadian Tayon Buchanan fired the winner of a Gerard Moreno -Kruis in the 80th minute, a result that Villarreal secured a place in the Champions League.
Kylian Mbapp and Jude Bellingham scored late in the second half to give an exhausted Real Madrid a 2-0 win over SevilleWho ended the game with nine men after straight red cards to buy bad and Isaac Romero.
Julin Lvarez scored twice to help Atltico Madrid Earl an easy 4-1 LA Liga victory Real betisA victory that protected mathematically Diego Simeones in third place in the rankings.
