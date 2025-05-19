



NCAA Championships -website Tournament Chicago, Ill.-de Tennis team of the University of Chicago WomenSconts their run on back-to-back national championships on Tuesday afternoon while fighting #10washu in the NCAA quart finale in Claremont, California. #1 Notes from the University of Chicago: * Uchicago comes in the week with a 22-1 record in general this season.

* The University of Chicago won their fourth consecutive UAA championship and brought #10 Washu and #2 Emory down in route to the title.

* The Maroons have won 17straight matches, 13 of which are ranked opponents, and their only loss this season came to Toledo, a division I-opponent, with a 5-2 loss on February 22.

* Uchicago won the ITA Indoor National Championships with victories on #18 Sewanee (7-0), #5 Emory (5-2) and #2 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (4-1).

* Clara would Leads the Maroons with a 25-2 record in Singles games this season after winning the ITA Regional Championship in the fall. She goes into the weekend when the #8 Singles player in NCAA Division III and the #1 singles player in the central region.

* Erica Extra Also added 18 singles victories in the year with only four losses to her name. She goes into the weekend when the #9 Singles player in NCAA Division III and the #2 singles player in the central region.

* Sylwia Mikos And Sarena Biria are also arranged #14 and #37 in NCAA Division III singles play with records from 15-6 and 18-6. The duo is also at #5 and #9 in the central region.

* Oliwia Mikos And Sylwia Mikos Lead the road in double with 22 and 21 victories respectively. The duo is ranked when the #2 Doubles team in the NCAA Division IIithis season, and Oliwia is also arranged as the #49 singles player in NCAA Division III and the #11singles player in the central region.

* Shianna Guo And Lauren Khou are ranked like the #6 Doubles team in the central region with a 9-5 record as a tandem this season.

* And Biria would complete the double rankings on #8 in the central region with a record of 6-4 in the year.

* With a victory in the NCAA quart finals, the Maroons will continue on Wednesday afternoon to the NCAA-Halve Final against the winner of #2 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps and #9 Johns Hopkins. #10Washu comments: *Washu arrives in the NCAA championships when the #10 team in NCAA Division III with a 15-7 record in the season.

* De Beren have seven of their last nine games with both losses that come to Uchicago.

* Washu took Grinnell and Kenyon with 4-0 wins in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.

* Ally Lin leads the bears in Singles wins this season with a 21-6 record and a 16-4 record in double competitions. This season she will be arranged as the #44 player in NCAA Division III.

* Caitlin Bui is arranged as the best singles player as the #11 singles player in the nation with a 19-4 record.

* Eleanor Archer and Eliana Hanna are also on #35 and #36 in NCAA Division III in the year.

* Archer and Bui have also been the best double team of the season for Washu with a 24-4 record as a duo. Serial history: *Uchicago leads the all-time series 25-2 with Washu including a few victories earlier this season.

* The Maroons won 6-1 during the regular season, and they added a 4-3 victory to the semi-final of the UAA tournament.

* The only victories in the series history for Washu since 2007 came in the 2007-08 season when Washu 6-3 and 5-3 won victories. Tournament schedule: Quarterfinal #1 – #4 Pomona -Pitzer vs. #6 Wesleyan (CT) – Tuesday 20 May at 10 am PT

Quarterfinal #2 – #3 Emory vs. #8 Bowdoin – Tuesday 20 May at 10 am PT

Quarterfinals #3 – #1 uchicago vs. #10Washu – Tuesday 20 May at 1 p.m. PT Quarterfinal #4- #2claremont-Mudd-Scrippsvs. #9 Johns Hopkins- Tuesday 20 May at 1 p.m. PT

Semi -final #1 -qf #1 vs. QF #2 – Wednesday 21 May at 12.00 PT

Semi -final #2 – QF #3 vs. QF #4 – Wednesday 21 May at 12.00 PT

National Championships – SF #1 vs. SF #2 – Friday 23 May at 5 pm PT

