



A return to the NHL is on the horizon for wingerMax Comtois. The 26-year-old has received “Different NHL offers'Including from the Red Wings, after having spent this season in Russia with Dynamo Moscow of the Kontinental Hockey League, according to Daria Tuboltseva from RG. The Big-Body Comtois (6'2 ″, 210 LBS) was a second round pick of the Ducks in 2017. In a few years it seemed that he was one of the better young power of the competition. After he became Pro in 2018 and had split his first two seasons between Anahl San Diego, he landed a full-time role in the ducks in the Borte 2021 season and did this with a bang. He managed to lead the worst offensive club of the competition in scoring with a 16-17-33 score line in 55 games, on average 15:28 per match while he is fourth in the team in Plus/Min (+3) and Hits (93). Injuries and shooting regulations meant that in the coming years have not been so successful for Comtois. Since then, he has not touched double digits or the 20-point marking in one season and has since been expanded a qualifying range of the Ducks when he became a free agent in 2023. Hij liep niet eens een NHL-contract op die zomer, die zich vestigde voor een AHL-deal met de Chicago Wolves en alleen een NHL-contract ontvangen bij de 2024-handelsdeadline van de Hurricanes om hem te spelen voor het reken van de rekers (hij deed een spel voor het reken van de rekers (hij deed een spel voor het reken van de rekers. Hij deed het goed genoeg in de minderjarigen en eindigde Third on the wolves in scoring with 44 points in 65 games (and 109 PIMS). That was not enough to put him back on the radars of NHL teams, although apart from a failed PTO with the Golden Knights and he went abroad for the first time in his career. It was a cautious move for the resident of Quebec, who emerged as a star in the Russian capital. In addition to other former NHLers such as Nikita Gusev“CDRIC PaquetteAndJordan WealComtois posted a 21-29–50 Scorelijn in 62 games in the regular season before he led Dynamo with 13 points in 15 Gagarin Cup Playoff games. 'I have always said that I want to return to the NHL, and this season I have done everything possible to make that happen“Said Comtois (passed on by Tuboltseva).”Hockey had just become a job for me in North America, but here it became my passion again.“ If he lands at Detroit or another NHL team, this will probably be a two-way deal. There will be an opening for him to take a Bottom-Six role with the wings, with veterans Tyler MotteAndCraig SmithOn the way to an unlimited free desk this summer.

