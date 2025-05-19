Table tennis player Wang Chuqin for Heren nr. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

The Chinese Wang Chuqin successfully challenged a service error on the World Table Tennis Championships using Hawk -ye, where the growing role – and controversy – of technology is highlighted in the official of one of the most nuanced element of the sportS.

DOHA, May 18 (Xinhua) – The spotlights on the world table tennis championships on Friday shifted short from fast meetings to a moment of technological intervention – one that underlined the evolving relationship of the sport with official and precision.

China's world no. 2 Wang Chuqin was hardly in the second set of his opening round match against the American Nandan Naresh when he was punished for an alleged violation of the service. Wang wasted no time and started a “Hawk-Eye Challenge”, and called on the video assessment system that was only introduced in the world championships last year.

All eyes turned to the big screen in the Arena. The repetition data revealed that Wang's Worthoek was 24.67 degrees – well within the legal limit of 30 degrees. The screen confirmed: “Service is legal.”

Wang serves against Naresh. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Wang would send his opponent in straight sets, whereby the incident had little influence on the end result. But the moment raised broader questions about the application and reliability of Hawk-Eye in a sport that is known for its speed, subtlety and subjectivity.

“I have faith in my service,” Wang said afterwards. “The assessment system helps to avoid a referee's crime.”

Nevertheless, both Wang and his coach, Wang Hao, expressed surprise about the immediate violation. “They immediately called me for a mistake,” Wang told his coach. Wang Hao replied: “I thought it would just be a warning.”

The episode was perhaps small in a first round game, but in a closely disputed final, such a call – even if she destroyed – could rattle and wave Momentum. Regardless of the outcome of the assessment, the psychological toll and disruption of the rhythm can be considerable.

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) formally adopted the HAWK-EYE system in 2019, but has carefully approached its implementation. Unlike tennis or badminton, where Hawk -ye mainly rates line calls, in table tennis, it often focuses on the legality of the service – an inherent nuanced and sometimes subjective aspect of the game.

Sun Qilin, an international referee and regular professor at Chinese Shanghai Jiaotong University, noted that it is one of the most controversial elements in table tennis. “That is the reason why the ITTF has established complex rules for service asscanics, and enforcement has been tightened in recent years,” he said. “Recording Hawk-Eye can help referees make fairer phone calls.”

Feng Tianwei, a former world team champion at Singapore and now President of the Singapore Table Tennis Academy, repeated this sentiment in an interview with Xinhua. “Technology in sport is an irreversible trend,” she said. “The use of Hawk-Eye for service judgment benefits both parties and fairness promotes.”

Wang (L) greets Naresh after the game. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Nevertheless, Sun warned that video reviews could disrupt the flow of the competition. “The challenge process – viewing the repetition and determining the decision – takes time and influences the continuity and spectacle of the game,” he said, adding that the system stays in an phase. Differences in the experience, positioning and interpretations of referees will inevitably lead to inconsistencies and debate, he noticed, in which he encouraged a cautious approach to broader deployment.

It is a well -known mystery for other sports. Tennis has been using Hawk-Eye since 2006, but even there the technology remains disputed. Swiss legend Roger Federer once expressed skepticism after a Wimbledon match: “I still believe it is not 100 percent accurate. Sometimes you feel that there is a mistake.”

As the Doha championships continue, more players will probably reach the Hawk-Eye Challenge. But as the case of Wang Chuqin demonstrated, the real challenge could be in reconciling rapid judgment – and ensuring that the tool improves the game instead of making it restless.