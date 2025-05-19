Q&A with newly beaten professional hockey players Cooper Flinton 26 and Luke Haymes 26

Cooper Flinton 26 and Luke Haymes 26 had a difficult choice to make this last hockey season: keep playing for the Big Green of haunting their dreams and go professional. After the Dartmouths season ended on March 21 with a loss against Clarkson University, Haymes signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Flinton with the Tampa Bay Lightning, who chose him in the seventh round of the National Hockey League Entry Intry in 2021.

To complete the 2024-25 season, Haymes was suitable for the Toronto Marlies and Flinton played for the Syracuse Crunch, the branches of the American Hockey League of their respective clubs. The two said they could try to complete their dartmouth degrees by returning during the summer terms. The Dartmouth sat down with Haymes, from Ottawa, ont., And Flinton, who comes from Auburn, NH to think about their time in Dartmouth and to discuss their professional career.

How did you make the decision to go professionally instead of continuing your collegial career?

CF: Many conversations with my parents and my agent. The coaches were also involved, to see what is best for us in our development, weighs both options to see what the chance is and try to make the best decision that will help me in my career.

LH: Similar comment, many conversations with my parents, my agent and coaches who clearly helped me to get to the place where I could make a decision. I assessed whether I was ready or not, what that would look like with the team, what teams had offered and what my career development would look like then.

Are you planning to complete your dartmouth -degrees?

CF: The plan from now on is to get used to professional hockey. I will take the following year or two to adjust as well as possible and once I have selected life, you might come back in the summer and train here and finish your lessons by following them in the summers.

LH: I first want to settle with pro -hockey before I am comfortable enough to come back for a summer and do the ten weeks here.

Went professionally your goal always?

LH: Absolutely for me, it was something I wanted to do since I was very young when I started skating. Getting that chance, from the development I got through Dartmouth and the coaches, is really special and a good step to fulfill my dream one day.

CF: I think choosing Dartmouth was a step to play professional hockey. That was in mind all the time.

How did it feel to take off your Dartmouth sweaters for the last time and to put on your professional sweaters for the first time?

CF: It was weird. You attract the dartmouth sweater so often in succession that you get used to it. You live your dream to set up a professional sweater and it is surreal. It was a great feeling. The hard work starts to bear fruit, but it has just begun and it will require more than before to succeed.

LH: It was really sad to take off the Dartmouth sweater for the last time after the Clarkson game. I remember that a few of us were in the room for an hour or two after the competition did not want to take it off. Growing up like a Canadian child, you always remove the Leafs and to wear that sweater, it was really cool and a step in the right direction.

How does the culture differ from culture teams in the Dartmouth team?

CF: There are boys in my team who are married and have children. They are full adults, and this is their career. But they all make similar jokes as we make here. It is definitely a different culture because it is a job and your career is at stake. There is more internal competition in ways only because it is your life.

LH: Just treat like a job. The boys are super nice in my experience, but there is certainly a switch in culture. Boys play for their work, boys play to put food on the table for their children and families. There is another intensity that goes with it.

What are you going to miss the most about Dartmouth?

CF: The boys. These are my best friends. We spend so much time together, they are my family. I eat all my meals with them, train, skate, go to lessons. It is really a brotherhood.

LH: The friendships you make, the comrading between teammates is different from something else that I have experienced in life. Whether it is about traveling or having breakfast together here in the spring or eating early morning training, sharing those moments with your best friends and brothers is something that will never forget.

What are you going to miss the most to play together?

CF: We have played so much together that we have great chemistry. When we play, we enjoy the point that you play hockey. Luke made it more fun for me. That will be the part that I miss the most, with the friendship. Even on the ice, when it gets difficult, looking next to me and being on the ice with my best friend is a good feeling.

LH: Play with [Flinton] Has been a privilege in the last three years. He is a great player. Whether it is huge hits on the ice on the couch [when] Were with a few goals and we are the last five minutes of the game Cheerleaders or we will come on the couch together, there are many different emotions that go into hockey. By going with him with him was super fun. There were always smiles and jokes that went on and memories that we will share for a long time.

