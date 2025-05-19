Sports
Q&A with newly beaten professional hockey players Cooper Flinton 26 and Luke Haymes 26
Cooper Flinton 26 and Luke Haymes 26 had a difficult choice to make this last hockey season: keep playing for the Big Green of haunting their dreams and go professional. After the Dartmouths season ended on March 21 with a loss against Clarkson University, Haymes signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Flinton with the Tampa Bay Lightning, who chose him in the seventh round of the National Hockey League Entry Intry in 2021.
To complete the 2024-25 season, Haymes was suitable for the Toronto Marlies and Flinton played for the Syracuse Crunch, the branches of the American Hockey League of their respective clubs. The two said they could try to complete their dartmouth degrees by returning during the summer terms. The Dartmouth sat down with Haymes, from Ottawa, ont., And Flinton, who comes from Auburn, NH to think about their time in Dartmouth and to discuss their professional career.
How did you make the decision to go professionally instead of continuing your collegial career?
CF: Many conversations with my parents and my agent. The coaches were also involved, to see what is best for us in our development, weighs both options to see what the chance is and try to make the best decision that will help me in my career.
LH: Similar comment, many conversations with my parents, my agent and coaches who clearly helped me to get to the place where I could make a decision. I assessed whether I was ready or not, what that would look like with the team, what teams had offered and what my career development would look like then.
Are you planning to complete your dartmouth -degrees?
CF: The plan from now on is to get used to professional hockey. I will take the following year or two to adjust as well as possible and once I have selected life, you might come back in the summer and train here and finish your lessons by following them in the summers.
LH: I first want to settle with pro -hockey before I am comfortable enough to come back for a summer and do the ten weeks here.
Went professionally your goal always?
LH: Absolutely for me, it was something I wanted to do since I was very young when I started skating. Getting that chance, from the development I got through Dartmouth and the coaches, is really special and a good step to fulfill my dream one day.
CF: I think choosing Dartmouth was a step to play professional hockey. That was in mind all the time.
How did it feel to take off your Dartmouth sweaters for the last time and to put on your professional sweaters for the first time?
CF: It was weird. You attract the dartmouth sweater so often in succession that you get used to it. You live your dream to set up a professional sweater and it is surreal. It was a great feeling. The hard work starts to bear fruit, but it has just begun and it will require more than before to succeed.
LH: It was really sad to take off the Dartmouth sweater for the last time after the Clarkson game. I remember that a few of us were in the room for an hour or two after the competition did not want to take it off. Growing up like a Canadian child, you always remove the Leafs and to wear that sweater, it was really cool and a step in the right direction.
How does the culture differ from culture teams in the Dartmouth team?
CF: There are boys in my team who are married and have children. They are full adults, and this is their career. But they all make similar jokes as we make here. It is definitely a different culture because it is a job and your career is at stake. There is more internal competition in ways only because it is your life.
LH: Just treat like a job. The boys are super nice in my experience, but there is certainly a switch in culture. Boys play for their work, boys play to put food on the table for their children and families. There is another intensity that goes with it.
What are you going to miss the most about Dartmouth?
CF: The boys. These are my best friends. We spend so much time together, they are my family. I eat all my meals with them, train, skate, go to lessons. It is really a brotherhood.
LH: The friendships you make, the comrading between teammates is different from something else that I have experienced in life. Whether it is about traveling or having breakfast together here in the spring or eating early morning training, sharing those moments with your best friends and brothers is something that will never forget.
What are you going to miss the most to play together?
CF: We have played so much together that we have great chemistry. When we play, we enjoy the point that you play hockey. Luke made it more fun for me. That will be the part that I miss the most, with the friendship. Even on the ice, when it gets difficult, looking next to me and being on the ice with my best friend is a good feeling.
LH: Play with [Flinton] Has been a privilege in the last three years. He is a great player. Whether it is huge hits on the ice on the couch [when] Were with a few goals and we are the last five minutes of the game Cheerleaders or we will come on the couch together, there are many different emotions that go into hockey. By going with him with him was super fun. There were always smiles and jokes that went on and memories that we will share for a long time.
This article has been processed for clarity and length.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thedartmouth.com/article/2025/05/politis-haymes-and-flinton
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Beijing, Arab states giving a good example of a unit – Journal
- BREXIT is back from the news -what does the British and the EU want in transactions?
- Thu 4: Management
- Trump News at a glance: the president faces the intensification of criticisms on the gift of the Qatar plan | Trump administration
- Violence incidents led by LWE from 1,936 to 374 in 15 years: Center | India News
- Jokowi Lyrics Ketum Psi Chaise, Opportunities and challenges
- Trumpk Mosque Grand viits in Abu Dhabi
- Wang's 'Hawk-Eye Challenge' emphasizes a dilemma for table tennis
- NGS coincides with 31 years old, focusing on earthquake lessons and flexibility
- Q&A with newly beaten professional hockey players Cooper Flinton 26 and Luke Haymes 26
- American importers urging Hong Kong manufacturers to circumvent samples in the middle of the trade war
- Forced to destroy! The United States rejects 15 India mango expeditions, exporters estimate that losses of $ 500,000 | India Business News