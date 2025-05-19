Thu 4: Management

Play Play 02:52 Tom Moody about what Lasith Malinga made a T20

If You were a batter, you felt the threat of Lasit according to Before he even clamped a ball. Your entire life you were used to seeing the ball coming out of the area, about two foot above the head of the bowler. In meetings, coaches and teammates, and perhaps your own Batting-Stan, advised you to get used to the ball near where the collarbone of the referee was before you tried beautiful photos.

The thing with Malinga is that he knew you were wondering how you would play it. When he was opposed to batters who had never confronted him before, Malinga would often bowen slower balls -a primary wicket -branch -weapon against batters who play defensively. Many simple catches have surfaced to finish infielers from newbie bats.

At best he was in your head right through an innings. He only had a handful of weapons, but often these were all razor -sharp. In the beginning you had to watch out for swing away from the right hand. Those balls went late, and sometimes wonderfully – it was not unusual that Round -arm Malinga even surpassed English bowlers in English conditions. If you were looking for the outswing, he would notice. He would try to race one in your pads for the LBW.

To shake up the middle overs, he had the bouncer. He had perfected this one Sporadic stints in the test teamBut their threat was unbelievable due to the transfer to cricket with Witte Ball. Malinga, very late in his career, Breond 140 km / h regularly. Due to his free point, batters gave the tendency to tackle his length later than with other bowlers. Moreover, many had never treated that process with bouncers.

According to T20 FactFile Competitions: 211

211 Wickets: 283

283 Econ: 6.95

6.95 Potm Awards: 10

10 Titles: 9

9 Striking Stat: Among the 32 bowlers who have chosen at least 60 overs at death in the IPL, the economy of Malinga of 7.82 is the best

His gifts were huge at death. If you liked to play the scoop, he would have some of the biggest cutters. If you got strengths the ground or about midwicket, he would be the off-side field and bowl Yorkers on which you had to reach.

Even if you were a 360-degree Slagman, the man still had movements. There was the slower bouncer, perhaps the most effective yorker in the history of T20 cricket, and on dry, worn square, that hint of reverse swing – another statement of the longest size.

Malinga was of course ridiculously penetrating with death. In that phase in IPL competitions, for example, he took 90 Wickets (behind only Dwayne Bravo, who had 102), but his slaughter rate of 7.39 for those wickets is so ridiculous, not a single bowler with more than 20 dead-over wickets has been beaten so often.

Death comes, Cometh the Man: Malinga Exults after his IPL Final Coup 2019



© Getty Images



But he didn't have to take Wickets to dominate you at death. Ask Yuvraj Singh and Mrs. Dhoni, that Malinga in the 2014 T20 World Cup final. He did not take wickets for 27 in that match, but perhaps has been the MVP.

Malinga's performances in competitions outside the IPL were sporadic. He played alone 13 Big Bash League matches For example, in three seasons, although he took 18 wickets and had the exemplary economy of 5.4. He never showed and played in the PSL Only two CPL games. In fact, 70% of his domestic T20 wickets for Mumbai -Indians were. This was largely due to a hectic international schedule for Sri Lanka, but also to managing long-term knee and ankle wounds.

He took Wickets in Klonten (hello hattricks and four-wickets-in-four balls), Brak Opening partnerships, hit Hamer through the middle and took wickets of a lower order on an industrial scale. But if the physical qualities of his unprecedented style of bowling (at least in internationals) were not enough, he still had his best game. You would survive and think that you could breathe, but then the man would surpass you.

Career high: Malinga had two points for the last ball in the 2019 IPL FinalAnd he slid into a murderer slower to see his team conquer the trophy. But it is difficult to look beyond that 2014 World Cup Final, in which the most important architect of the bowling strategy was.

Statistics in Fact -File side beams are for all T20 matches, minus internationals, and up -to -date until the start of the IPL 2025. League winnings of four teams and higher, and include seasons where the player appeared in at least one match for the winning team

