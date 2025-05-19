The balance of the recruitment class from 2026 from Ohio State two weeks prior to the official visit season

We are officially less than two weeks away from the official visit season.

With 13 commits, Ohio State is number 3 in 247Sports' National recruitment rankingBut the Buckeyes still hope to add in many positions before the national signing day in December.

Dozens of recruits will soon come to Columbus for their official visits, but before that happens, we will take a lookat where Ohio State has made additions so far in 2026 and in which areas the buckeyes can still add.

Quarterback



Commits: No

Potential goals: This summer should be interesting

Deprivation: It is uncertain whether even Ohio State knows which signal caller still wants to pursue it for the 2026 class. But we bet that many quarterbacks in the 2026 class will be in OSU's recruitment camps, where Ryan Day and Billy Fessler will have a sufficient chance to see potential gunslingers in action. One name that I would keep an eye on if he finally camps is Michigan State Commit Coffman -savingsWho this spring was the MVP of the Under Armor Next Camp in Ohio and had a short dialogue with OSU.

Walk back



Commits: No

Potential goals: Favorite Amasi“Hiter Savion” Jae Lamar“Derrek Cooper“Carsyn Baker

Deprivation: Of all the declining goals mentioned above, Akih is perhaps the most likely a buckeye. The in-state product made four visits to Columbus in the spring and will be at OSU for an official visit with a decision of June that is probably approaching. Furthermore, Hiter, Baker and Cooper have planned officials with the Buckeyes, so the second running can come out that trio if Akih indeed ends up in Osu.

Width



Commits: Chris Henry Jr., Jaeden Ricketts, Brock Boyd, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt

Potential goals:Jalen Lott

Breakdown: With four broad recipients who are already dedicated to Ohio State, Brian Hartline can call this class A -Wrap if he chooses. Still, if a top talent like Lott or someone similar wanted in the 2026 class of the Buckeyes, you should think they would find some space.

Tight end



Commits: Corbyn Fordham

Potential goals: Mack Sutter” MArk Bowman

Deprivation: Keenan Bailey has already committed a very recommended tight end for 2026 with Fordham in the fold. But the buckeyes will take a tight end if it is a player, the caliber of Sutter of Bowman, who can both be game changers at the collegial level. Sutter has planned an official visit with OSU and Bowman recently placed the Buckeyes in its top seven schools, so we will see which developments will take place in the coming weeks.

Line



Commits: Maxwell Riley, Sam Greer, Tucker Smith

Potential goals: Micah Champ Smith Smith“Felix Ojo” Aaron Thomas“Darius Gray” Drew Evers“Chancellor Campbell“JB Shabazz“Samuel Roseborough” Da'ron Parks“Company

Deprivation: Tyler Bowen stepped on the right with fans of Ohio State by landing two important offensive rulers in Ohio and adding a third intriguing development piece. Now he will try to draw what OSU has trouble achieving in earlier recruitment cycles: a large fish outside the state land. Smith, Ojo, Gray, Evers and Roseborough would all apply to that category, and each could make an official visit to Columbusthis Summer. Landing Ojo would be a big victory for the Buckeyes, but they have an avid competition from Texas for the number 2 attacking tackle in the country.

Line of defense



Commits: No

Potential goals: Jake Kreul” Luke Wafles“Landon Barnes“Aiden Harris” Andrew Harris” Deuce Geralds” Carter Luckie” Preston Carey“Kevin Ford Jr.“Jamir Perez“Keysaun Eleazer“Carter Meadows” Lamar Brown” PJ Dean” Tyson Bacon“Jackson Ford“Damari Simeon

Deprivation: Defensive line is perhaps one of the biggest needs for the state of Ohio, but the good news is that Larry Johnson should not have a shortage of options to choose from. Wafle, Geralds, Perez and Dean all seem to have some momentum with OSU at the moment, and the buckeyes are still firmly in the race for others mentioned above. Just like Bowen, Johnson should be busy this summer, because he will have quite a few official visitors on campus. Note that OSU Lamar Brown offered the number 1 defending tackle in the class of 2026 on Friday. He has set a dedication date for July 4, so things should move quite quickly, but the Buckeyes still try to hunt large games in this position.

Linebacker



Commits: CJ Sanna

Potential goals: Schursen Johnson” Tyler Atkinson” Xavier Griffin

Deprivation: Between Atkinson and Griffin, Jameslaurinaitis takes a wave this summer when landing the number 1 and no. 2 Linebackers in the class of 2026 this summer. Atkinson has been on the radar of the Buckeyes since he was an eighth class, while Griffin just returned to the market after his demolition of USC. Of course Johnson is also a huge priority to stay in the state and is one of the best linebackers in the classroom.

Cornerback



Commits: Jakob Weatherpoon, Jordan Thomas

Potential goals: Justice Fitzpatrick” Nascar McCoy“I leave Danny

Deprivation: Tim Walton added a Premier Cornerback to his Class 2026 with the dedication of Thomas, but the Buckeyes could add another player here. Fitzpatrick seems to be the favorite corner of choice. McCoy could play safety or angle at OSU. Odem was just offered by Walton this week, so we will see where the relationship goes from here.

Safety



Commits: Blaine Bradford, Simeon Caldwell

Potential goals: Bralan Womack” Donovan Webb

Deprivation: By far the largest remaining priority in safety is Landing Womack, the best rated safety in the 2026 class. If Osu Bradford, Caldwell and Womack, Walton and Matt Guerrieri can land, OSU have to bow. There are still a few crucial visits in his recruitment, but the Buckeyes currently seem to be in the driver's seat for him. If they can't land Womack, someone like Webb is very logical as a third piece in front of the class.