Annual city tournament starts on Monday in the Bossier Tennis Center-Bossier Press Tribune





6 The Louisiana Family Medicine Clinic City Championships will start on Monday in the Bossier Tennis Center. It is the eighth consecutive year that the tournament, known as the city, is being held on the BTC since it was revived in 2018 after it was about 10 years in sleep. This is the 102 birthday of the first city tournament in 1923. The tournament runs although Sunday and is free for spectators. There are 323 players who participate in 23 divisions. The divisions include men and women's open singles, Doubles and mixed Doubles together with other Doubles based on the USTAS National Tennis Ratings Program. There are also family divisions such as mother-daughter and father-son. The tournament is open to anyone who lives in or north of Alexandria or has been living in northwestern Louisiana for a period of five consecutive years at some point in their lives. Bossier Tennis Center Director of Tennis Todd Killen and old local players Jeffrey Goodman and Rick Holland led the revival of the tournament. They have honored the tournaments past with a town hall of fame. This year Inductes are several men's open singles champion Bill Borders, his sister Anne and John Liles. There was a generation or two who never experienced the city or experienced it alone when it was on his last legs, Goodman said in a press release. We managed to make it important again, we had to explain what it had been before so many of us. The tournament has awarded prize money since the revival and this year is no exception. The total amount is more than $ 8,000. In recent years, the men's winner of Open Singles has received $ 1,000. Former champion Anthony McMaster of Shreveport is the number 1 seed. Michael Pereira from Shreveport was number 2 followed by Marc Paz van Bossier City and Kevin Chhang from Bossier City. Pereira is the director of tennis in Querbes Park Tennis Center. He played collegial in Unc Wilmington. Monroes Steven Schwab, last year champion, is not in the field. Defending champion Frances Altick van Monroe is the best seed in the ladies open singles. Angela Basto from Shreveport is number 2. Matches are played all week in the evening and all day Saturday and Sunday. The men's open singles Finals is Sunday at 1 p.m. The ladies is Sunday at 10.30 am The Hall of Fame ceremony takes place 30 minutes before the men's final.

