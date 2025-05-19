



Setback to PCB as the latest BCCI step to isolate Pakistan cricket hits bullseye: report (source: AP) In what an important development comes, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to withdraw from the upcoming Asia Cup, according to a report in the Indian Express. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is led by PCB chef Mohsin Naqvi, and therefore the board decided to stay away from all ACC events. The board reportedly informed the ACC about its decision to withdraw from the Emerging Asia Cup of the Women in Sri Lanka and the Men's Asia Cup 2025 next month. India would organize the Asia Cup in September later this year. The move to withdraw from the Asia Cup wants to insulate Pakistan Cricket. The Indian team cannot play in a tournament that is organized by the ACC whose chef is a Pakistani minister. That is the feeling of the nation. We have informed ACC about our withdrawal of the upcoming ladies asia Cup, and our future participation in their events is also on hold. We are constantly in contact with the Indian government, said a BCCI source as quoted by the Indian Express. What happens to Asia Cup 2025 after India withdraws? It is unlikely that the Asia Cup 2025 will continue without India. Most international sponsors come from India, and without the men in blue in the tournament, it is unlikely that the ACC sponsors will find the event. The step of BCCI to pull out of the Asia Cup was not unexpected because India had broken all ties with Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack. This is not the first time that the Asia cup has been hit because of the India conflict in Pakistan. The last edition in 2023 was played in a hybrid model after the BCCI refused to visit Pakistan for the event. The same happened in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where India refused to play in Pakistan, and the tournament was played in a hybrid model. The BCCI and PCB have reached an agreement that all ICC and ACC events in India or Pakistan are played in a hybrid model. If the Asia Cup 2025 had continued, according to the agreement, the BCCI should organize the tournament in the hybrid model.

