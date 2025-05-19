



Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is not exactly the most conventional box triker, while he is also exceptional in everything that a box striker should do. These are the qualities that make him special. For one Champions League Play-off tie earlier this year, Kane spoke about how he sees his role in the field and how he has become the type of player he is today for Vincent Kompany and the German Record champion. Of course I see myself as a no. 9 as a goal scorer, Kane said in the first place in an interview for Uefa.com. But I also like to be able to be involved in the game much more than, perhaps, other no. 9s. I like to come and play deep and left. I like to keep the ball up when the team is under pressure. A no. 9 will be assessed on goals and how much they score, but I think it is important if you do not score goals that you still have an impact on the team, and that is what I try to do, both with and without the ball. A lot of work that we do in the high press starts with us, starts with me as number 9. Kane also revealed the roots of his famous tendency to drop deeply and launch the quality of world class to his teammates, the kind of things that you might associate more with a no. 6 than a no. 9. In fact, an in -depth playmaker is exactly a role that he has known. When I was a youth team player, I played a lot in midfield. I played as deep [holding] midfielder, [as] A No. 8, [as] A no. 10. That helped me to be aware of my teammates around me. And when I got older, I became more no. 9 because I was good at scoring goals and good at making runs. 6 + 8 + 10 = 9? Kane has done it all to be who he is today: the model of a modern complete attacker.

