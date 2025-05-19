Carlos Alcaraz storms sinners Roman Kingdom to show that he rules on clay | Tennis

During the peculiar past three months in Herentennis, the anti-doping suspension to Jannik Sinner also left his mark on his greatest rival. In the absence of No. 1, all eyes and expectations focused in Carlos Alcaraz. Sometimes the Spaniard has said that the pressure killed him.

Alcaraz found his way again by concentrating itself on the approach of his tennis with joy and tranquility, and in the most expected game of the season he marked the renewal of their era-determining rivalry with a statement victory through Sinner 7-6 (5), 6-1 to win the Italian open for the first time in his career.

By securing his seventh career -Masters 1000 title and 19th generally, Alcaraz de Hoop on the Italians ended on a perfect climax to a supreme comeback tournament, with which he also stopped his winning series at 26 games. Since last August, Sinner has put together a 41-2 record on the ATP tour. Alcaraz is responsible for both defeats and he has won his last four games against Sinner, which means his lead in their head-to-heads to 7-4.

Tactically since the beginning to the last ball I did not lose the focus, which is great for me, said Alcaraz. Probably one of the best matches I have played so far in terms of level, all the level maintains during the entire game. So I'm just very proud of that.

Alcaraz has now also started the third man since the ATP arrival in 1990 with the Klei-Court season with his first Monte Carlo title and is now also the third man to win any clay title offered. The 22-year-old won his first Roland Garros title last year and he is two-time Madrid Open Champion. Although this match was played in Sinners Home Country, the Klei Alcarazs remains peat.

With every victory for Sinner in Rome, the Foro Italico has gradually become a flood of orange, who eat a root on the field between the hair color of sinners and the multi -entitled copy of him early in his career, a symbolic color for the world no. 1 in Italy. Even before the game started, the Italian crowd felt its presence by singing the name of the sinners during global warming.

Jannik Sinners 26-Match Winning Streak came to an end. Photo: Andrew Medichini/AP

During their earlier meetings, Alcaraz was punished when he tried to match sinners firepower, with the Italians clean, destructive foundations that feed the rhythm and pace of Alcaraz. Since then he has been successful through his variety and patience, in which he mixes the process and pace of his ground regions, in particular throwing top spin -balls in a large looper, in addition to his attacking intentions to arrest sinners rhythm and keep the ball out of his preferred strip zone. This victory was a consequence of Alcarazs that improve discipline and tactical nous.

Down two set points on his serve AT5-6, 15-40 in the opening set, completed Alcaraz his game and worked a backhand error from the sinner on the second set point before an excellent guard is taken. As always, it was also decided by a genius. At the end of a tense tie-break on 6-5, Alcaraz closed the net and killed the set point with a spectacular backhand-drop volley. With the opening set protected, Alcaraz opened his shoulders and played with freedom to the end when he made a considerable distinction.

Even past sinners success on the field, this was an amazing few weeks in the life of a new national hero. Whether in his exercises, competitions or even when fans were to catch a glimpse of him in the areas of the private player, swarms of fans followed. Around the Italian capital, he is simply impossible to avoid with so many advertisements that are similar to. During the tournament he even had an audience with the new pope, who gave Leo XIV, an avid player, a tennis racket and balls.

While he spoke in his press conference, Sinner was interrupted by fans outside who sang his name: the experience [was] Amazing, no, Sinner said. It is something very, very special here in Italy, in Rome. They pick me up like a small child, right?

Despite all the mania that surrounds him, Sinner was still able to concentrate and produce one of his best results on clay. It is still an excellent week that has restored him as one of the best contenders for all tournaments. There will be many more fights between them.

There are certainly a few things as we have seen today what we have to improve if we want to do well in Paris. I am closer than expected in a way of everything, Sinner said. But in the other way it was good.

It was a great week for me. Some matches incredibly good, some matches can be better. But this is tennis. They are many ups and downs. But no, everything together, it was a good, good tournament.