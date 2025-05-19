Veteran Andres Ambuhl scored his first goals at the IIHF world championship of 2025 IIHF. His sixth minute Marker caused an Alpine avalanche that brought a 10-0 win over Hungary and then he started completing a hat trick.

That Treble set records A-Tumbling. At the age of 41, Ambuhl is the oldest player to have a hat trick with ice hockey world championship. He also goes to second place in all time for Switzerland, behind the large Bibi Torriani. And he only becomes the fifth Swiss player who scores 30 goals on this tournament.

Ambuhl himself was modest about his latest milestones, but Christoph Bertschy was happy to talk to his teammate.

“I think that's another record that nobody will ever beat,” he said. “He is an incredible man on the ice, incredible man in the dressing room. I am really proud of him, really happy that he can achieve such things. It is incredible to see at this age how he still performs at this level.”

Ambuhl was supported by Timo Meier and Dominik Egli with two goals each, Janis Moser ended with 1+3 and Kevin Fiala contributed a goal and two assists in a dominant Swiss display. Hungary had a hard time generating offense everywhere and only gathering six shots at Leonardo Genoni.

“It was a tough game for us,” said Hungarian attacker Vilmos Gallo. “We let them have too many opportunities, and they have created a lot. It was not good enough. 10-0 is pretty bad at ice hockey. We have to take some wisdom, learn from the game and continue.”

Switzerland, already protected in the quarterfinals, has an eye on the last phases of the tournament. As a result, Patrick Fischer chose to let Jonas Siegenthaler, Denis Malgin and Sven Andrighetto rest. Similarly, Hungary chose to give some recovery time to Henrik Nilsson and Istvan Terbocs prior to the vital relegation fight against tomorrow against Norway.

The Swiss selection was published with a partnership that had combined five goals in the previous two games – but there was no shortage of attacking intention. Fiala's bent Puntschot got on the bar early and he squeezed the pipes again in the opening frame.

Between those almost -missers, Switzerland scored two in 2:19 to take control of the game.

It started with a crowd-pretty moment, because Ambuhl marked its 146th IIHF world championships with his first goal of this year's tournament. The Davos attacker took his usual position for the Hungarian goalkeeper Adam Vay. Egli shot at Puntschot, Ambuhl supplied the detour, Switzerland led 1-0.

Then Meier got his first goal from the tournament. This was all about speed of thinking and deed when he took a pass from Dean Kukan in the middle ice, rotated at speed to shoot into the Hungarian zone, hoping for two defenders before he passed Vay.

On the other hand, Hungary had difficulty generating offense. Whatever Team Switzerland releases, the defensive discipline remains intact and Genoni only had to make three saves in the first period.

'I should ask Leo [Genoni] How he felt back there! “Bertschy added” But the way we played, we didn't give them anything. I am really proud of the team, really proud of the commitment we had today. We want to continue like this. '

For long spells this was a fairly quiet game. Hungary continued to work hard without making a great impression on the Swiss defense; Switzerland was satisfied to dictate the piece without really forcing the pace.

Halfway through the second period, however, we saw a flurry of fast goals. At 31:57, Egli shot in another pointed shot and saw a deflection in the Net van Zsombor Garat. Then, 90 seconds later, Meier had his second of the night. That could hardly have been a simpler finish, with an open just after Tyler Moy's blast by Vay.

The happiness of Vay was out: the next significance of Switzerland brought a big stop when the Hungarian Nicolas Baechler at the back door denied after a nice feed by Meier. But Baechler recycled De Puck and Moser unleashed a rocket from a shot that did not give Vay a chance when the Swiss fought the lead at 35:21 to 5-0.

Christian Marti, who ended with two assists, was impressed by the way his team maintained a professional approach from start to finish.

“It is always a bit difficult to get into a game like this,” he said. “You know your opponent a bit, you know a bit what to expect, but it is still difficult to be ready as you would be to play the US or Germany or whatever.

“I think we did so well. We didn't underestimate them. We didn't think we are better than them. We played our game. We stayed patient, although it was only 2-0 after the first. At the end the score looks brutal, but I think we deserved it with the way we played.”

Hungary came to the power play at the start of the third and Gallo gave Genoni a rare test. On the other hand, the Swiss had the Puck in the net, but Fiala had strayed in the fold and the piece was recalled. Then Fiala hit the post again just before Egli rattled in a sixth goal with a nice shot that Vay hit the short side.

Then Ambuhl achieved 30 goals at this level when he made it 7-0 halfway through the last Stanza. Andrea Glauser added an eighth goal in the 55th minute, but this was the night of Ambuhl and he completed his hat trick with 67 seconds on the clock. In the end, Fiala had the last word to raise double figures on a tough night before Hungary.

Switzerland rounds the provisional round against Kazakhstan, and another victory can be enough for first place in group A. Hungary must now get something from Monday's match against Norway to ensure that it will be back next year.